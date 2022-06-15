South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar pulled back from its overnight two-decade peak ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9700 against the dollar, 0.41% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was trading at 104.89, after hitting 105.65 on Tuesday, its strongest level since late 2002.

Analysts said the Fed's policy update later on Wednesday would determine the rand's direction into the end of the week.

"A 50bps hike should see the rand firm from current levels, while 75bps could see further weakness," Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE said.

Analysts had largely been predicting that the Fed would hike by 50 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday before last week's higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data for May. But markets are now pricing in an outsized 75 basis point interest rate hike following the inflation figures.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond firmed slightly in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.355%. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Promit Mukherjee in Johannesburg)



