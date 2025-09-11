South African Airways (SAA) will add flights on major regional and international routes to meet rising demand during the upcoming festive season.

The additional services begin on 1 October 2025 and continue through 11 February 2026.

New flight frequencies

• Johannesburg–Lagos (LOS): Flights increase to six times a week from 6 October 2025, with new departures on Mondays and Tuesdays.

• Johannesburg–Accra (ACC): Flights increase to six times a week from 1 October 2025, adding Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Johannesburg–São Paulo (GRU): New flights added on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting 10 December 2025.

The seasonal schedule aims to offer passengers greater flexibility for travel during the busy period, whether for family reunions, business trips, or cultural events such as Detty December, AfroFuture, and the Brazilian Carnival build-up.

“South African Airways is strengthening its network with more flights, more frequencies, and more opportunities to connect Africa to the world. We are aiming higher to serve our customers better this festive season,” said Tebogo Tsimane, SAA chief commercial officer.

