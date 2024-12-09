South African Airways (SAA) announced on Thursday, 5 Decmeber that it had cancelled flights to Perth and Sao Paulo following confirmation from the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) of a planned strike due to a deadlock in pay negotiations. The decision to cancel these routes was made on Wednesday, 4 December night after SAA was informed that the strike would go ahead, with no suitable partner airlines available for passenger re-accommodation.

Khaya Buthelezi, SAA’s senior manager of corporate relations, said, "That's the decision we took last night since we could not find partner airlines that we can transfer our customers to, it became clear that those two routes must be cancelled."

SAA operations unaffected on domestic routes

Despite the strike, SAA remains operational, and no disruptions have been reported on domestic flights or routes across Africa, thanks to contingency plans. Some pilots were seen picketing outside the SAA office at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

SAA's interim chief executive officer, Professor John Lamola, expressed regret over the situation, stating: "This situation is regrettable, and we acknowledge the trust our customers place in us for their travel needs. We are committed to ensuring that all passengers reach their destinations despite the challenges posed by a limited schedule and necessary re-accommodations on other airlines."

Lamola reassured the public that not all pilots were on strike, emphasising: "Despite some alterations and restrictions to the SAA schedule and services during this period, SAA remains operational and continues to serve its passengers."

Pilot strike details and demands

SAA pilot Sibusiso Nxumalo, representing SAAPA and the National Transport Movement Pilots Forum, stated that their demands were not only about salary but also better working conditions. "The company has made a profit in the past couple of months. It's not like we want a piece of that pie, we just want to have better working conditions," Nxumalo said. Nxumalo was speaking to public news broadcaster SABC.

Initially, SAAPA had demanded a 30% increase in pilot salaries, which was later reduced to 15.7% including benefits. SAA has countered with an 8.46% pay increase, retroactive to April. Lamola warned that accepting the 15.7% increase would risk the company’s financial stability, recalling SAA’s near-liquidation prior to entering bankruptcy protection in 2019.

In the meantime, details of the limited flight schedule and re-accommodation plans have been communicated to travel agents and passengers who booked directly with SAA through the Call Centre, General Sales Agency, City and Airport Ticketing Offices, flysaa.com, and the SAA mobile app.

For more information, passengers are advised to visit the SAA website for a detailed FAQ, which will be updated regularly.

Important contact details:

Travel Agents requiring assistance should call Trade Support or email tradesupport@flysaa.com.

For ticket reissues, requests should be emailed to SAAschedulechange@flysaa.com.

Customers with queries related to Voyager services should contact the Voyager Service Desk at the Call Centre or email VoyagerServices@flysaa.com.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).