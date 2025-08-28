Zoie Health, South Africa’s first digital platform dedicated exclusively to women’s healthcare, has announced a major retail expansion of its supplement line, putting women’s health front and centre.



Currently available online through Zoie’s official website and e-commerce platforms like Takealot, Amazon, Makro, Loot, Zulzi, and Uber Eats, the brand’s supplement range will now be stocked in national retailers, with Clicks stores (now available) and Dis-Chem stores following from September 2025.

For millions of South African women, this shift means easier access to products designed specifically for their needs, products that recognise that women’s health is not one-size-fits-all.

“Our supplement range was developed to support women through every chapter of their lives, physically, emotionally, and hormonally,” says Thato Schermer, co-founder and CEO of Zoie Health.

“We wanted to create solutions that are as dynamic and resilient as the women we serve.”

Clinical credibility

What sets Zoie Health apart is its clinical credibility. Each supplement has been developed by a team of doctors, dieticians, and pharmacists to address the unique hormonal, digestive, and reproductive needs of women, a level of expertise rarely seen in mainstream wellness brands.

“As a pharmacist, I’ve seen firsthand how often women are dismissed or handed generic solutions that don’t truly address their needs,” says Naznin Bhom, formulating pharmacist at Zoie Health.

“What makes Zoie’s products different is how personalised and intentional each product is, it’s not just another wellness trend. Every supplement is backed by science and designed to support women through real, everyday health challenges.”

Adds Deidre Huysamen, registered dietician: “Every ingredient was chosen for a specific reason. Whether it’s supporting hormonal balance or improving gut health, we wanted women to feel real, tangible results.”

Each formulation is sugar-free, Halaal-certified, gluten-friendly, and proudly developed in South Africa, making them accessible to as many women as possible. The range includes formulations designed to address specific women’s health needs, such as:



- PCOS Pro – formulated to support hormonal balance and insulin sensitivity for women with PCOS.



- Cycle Calm – designed to ease PMS and period discomfort.



- Bye Bye Bloat – supports gut health and reduces digestive discomfort.



- Libido Lift – formulated to enhance energy and sexual wellness.

Zoie Health’s impact goes far beyond supplements

The platform offers women free access to a digital care hub, expert-led resources, and a supportive online community.

Women can also take the “Find Your Supplement Match” quiz, [MT4] women to discover the right products for their unique needs, whether they are navigating PCOS, perimenopause, or digestive discomfort.

A portion of every purchase supports local NGOs working in gender-based violence, sexual trafficking, and period poverty, ensuring that every sale contributes to systemic change.

When Zoie Health launched as a women-led startup, its mission was simple: to build affordable, credible solutions by women, for women.

Now, by entering major retail chains like Clicks and Dis-Chem, that mission is no longer just a promise; it’s within every woman’s reach.

