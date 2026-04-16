Unlocking opportunities for small, medium, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) will come to the fore as the two-day National Local Economic Development (LED) Summit gets underway.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the first day of the summit, which is being held at the Birchwood Hotel in Gauteng.

“Deliberations will focus on strengthening the implementation of local economic development, improving intergovernmental coordination through the District Development Model (DDM), and unlocking opportunities for small, medium, and micro enterprises (MSMEs),” The Presidency said ahead of the start of the summit.

The summit serves as a high-level national platform that brings together government, the private sector, academia, development finance institutions and other key stakeholders to advance coordinated and practical solutions for inclusive local economic growth.

The gathering is convened by the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA).

“The gathering takes place at a critical juncture as government seeks to reposition local economic development as a central pillar of South Africa’s developmental agenda. This focus aims to accelerate economic growth, support job creation and strengthen the resilience of local economies, particularly in townships and informal sectors such as rural areas,” said The Presidency.

According to the DSBD, CoGTA and Salga, the summit builds on the Review of the White Paper & Funding Model for Local Government, and the outcomes of the 2017 National LED Summit, with a renewed emphasis on implementation, coordination and measurable impact.

“Key discussions will focus on formalising Local Economic Development as a funded and mandated core function of local government, while assessing the implications of the White Paper on Immigration and the Business Licensing Bill on local economic stability. The summit will also explore strategies to unlock infrastructure constraints through a multi-sectoral approach to service delivery and economic growth, and to address deepening spatial inequalities between metropolitan and non-metropolitan municipalities.

“Deliberations will further emphasise strengthening the coordination and implementation of the DDM to enhance cooperative governance, examining sustainable financing models for LED, and unlocking strategic partnerships between development finance institutions, public investment, and energy infrastructure to drive inclusive growth,” said the departments and Salga.

Additionally, the summit will promote innovation, investment facilitation, and digital transformation as key enablers of competitive and resilient local economies, while serving as a platform to deepen intergovernmental coordination and strengthen partnerships with the private sector and development partners.

“The LED Summit 2026 provides a strategic opportunity to address systemic barriers facing MSMEs and co-operatives, promote innovation and digitalisation, and advance inclusive growth in townships, rural areas, and informal economies,” the departments and Salga noted.

The summit will conclude on Thursday, 16 April.

© 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).