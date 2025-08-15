South Africa’s retail sector recorded a 1.6% year-on-year increase in sales for June 2025, measured in real terms at constant 2019 prices, according to the latest Stats SA data.



The biggest boosts came from textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, which grew by 4.6% and added 0.8 percentage points to overall growth, and hardware, paint and glass, which rose 5.4% and contributed 0.4 percentage points.

On a month-to-month basis, seasonally adjusted sales were unchanged from May 2025, following a 0.2% rise in May and a 1.1% gain in April.

In the second quarter of 2025, retail trade sales climbed 3.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Leading the quarterly surge were textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods retailers, up 9.8% (adding 1.6 percentage points), followed by general dealers, up 2.8% (adding 1.2 percentage points).

Quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted sales increased by 0.9%. The top contributors included:

Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (+3.7%, +0.6 points)

Other retailers (+1.8%, +0.2 points)

Household furniture, appliances and equipment (+2.8%, +0.1 points)

Hardware, paint and glass (+1.5%, +0.1 points)

The only notable drag came from food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, which fell 2.3%, subtracting 0.2 percentage points from growth.

