South Africa’s soaring youth unemployment rates of more than 60% and low literacy levels are indicative of structural breakdowns across education, skills, connectivity, labour market, access and governance.



Opening the MTN-sponsored panel discussion at the Trialogue Business in Society Conference 2026, MTN sustainability and shared value executive Marina Madale, noted the inadequacy of individual project interventions in the face of fundamental structural problems.

Madale frankly acknowledged that, despite MTN’s fundamental belief in education, digital skills, and entrepreneurship, and the real impact that MTN’s corporate social investment (CSI) efforts can claim, the uncomfortable truth remains that even strong programmes barely move the needle when the surrounding system does not enable success.

Referring to the three white papers MTN developed in collaboration with Trialogue, she noted how even well-developed CSI programmes fall short in the context of much-needed systemic change. Connectivity without pedagogy, devices without teacher confidence and pilot projects without state alignment fail to make lasting change. She called on the assembled corporate audience, to consider; “If we continue to fund programmes in a fragmented system, we will continue to get fragmented results. The question is no longer what programme works. The question is what does it take to shift the conditions that determine whether a program can succeed at all?"

MTN’s panel discussion Supporting the ecosystem, not just the programme, presented 5 May 2026, online and at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg, explored why addressing South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis requires more than effective programmes. It considered the need for wider, systemic approaches that change the whole ecosystem through the collaborative effort of all stakeholders, from companies and other funders to implementing nonprofits and government.

Reimagining effective CSI in education

Madale told the gathered audience that the Covid-19 pandemic redefined how we view education and created space for several successful educational interventions. Platforms such as MTN’s online school, which engages 800 000 and 900 000 learners, teachers and parents daily, have become an important aspect of education. It is critical, however, to consider education from a holistic perspective that incorporates teacher training, devices, connectivity and other factors. ​ She highlighted the innovation emerging from companies and nonprofits, as well as the opportunity to further amplify these efforts.

From programmes to systemic change

Reflecting on the National Education Collaboration Trust’s (NECT) strategic pivot away from working at programmatic level, positioning itself as a systemic player and working with districts, NECT CEO Dr Godwin Khosa said that a systemic approach is the lens through which to understand the complexity of delivering education.

The NECT witnessed how classroom results were heavily influenced by the complex system beyond the school, at the circuit, district and provincial levels. It shifted its strategy to work upstream, while upping its game in building trust to ensure buy-in. Khosa acknowledged that dealing with systems is much more complex than rolling out clearly defined projects and programmes. However, uncovering inadequacies such as ineffective district monitoring and support for schools and identifying gaps and stresses within the system provided a roadmap for how to intervene to create system-wide change.

Identifying discrepancies within the same system across provinces revealed where immediate interventions could be implemented and how to begin ensuring better returns on investment in education.

Matching systemic intervention with classroom needs

While high-level intervention is necessary for widespread system change, it is imperative that these changes are effective at a classroom level. SchoolNet executive director Omashani Naidoo issued a reminder that much of the need in the education space involves alleviating system stresses stemming from the apartheid era, including fundamental issues such as adequate sanitation and running water.



Reflecting on the results, Madale challenged the idea that more effort is needed to invest in data research, given that more than 40% of CSI spending is already allocated to education. She recommended that more effort needs to be put towards capacitating implementing partners and scaling efforts.

Khosa argued that the real task lies in the space between the thousands of district office workers who take care of the country's schools and translating the R320bn allocated to education into value. He explained how many districts lack essential management documents and healthy organisational practices. Others deal with more middle-level issues, such as a lack of alignment with provincial and national plans, which filters down to schools. Many districts struggle with cultural issues, lacking an understanding of what signifies district excellence and responsibility.

Turning this situation around is what he believes will make the most difference to national education, even if it takes decades to achieve.

Commenting on the value of advocacy, Naidoo dismissed advocacy tainted with a political agenda and advocacy for its own sake. Instead of well-articulated policies that fail to work for those living under them, she said she wants to see systemic reform that works within the system to alleviate stresses for children.

​The role of collaborative CSI in the education ecosystem

Speaking to the collaboration process in the education sector, Madale said that education needs to be viewed not only as a system, but as a value chain. While more collaboration is needed, the value chain sometimes needs to be split, with different parties taking on distinct roles. For example, while MTN focuses on primary and secondary school interventions, its corporate competitor, Vodacom, focuses on early childhood development. “When it comes to social sustainability, environmental space, we're not competitors. The size of the problem is simply too big,” she commented.

Madale suggested that the connecting and coordinating role in sector collaboration might best be placed with government, since CSI partners and nonprofits all work with government. “At the end of the day it's an ecosystem of partners that sustain a system.”

Funding programmes for systemic change can mean less direct ownership and control within the ecosystem and less corporate visibility in the process. Madale said that CSI needs to remember that its objective is social upliftment for broader economic value rather than brand visibility. More important is improving methods to measure the impact of educational interventions and to build evidence of correlations. The ability to demonstrate this value is what makes the business case for continued investment.

Khosa reminded audiences that measuring system change is as “messy” as the problem itself. Many factors influence education performance, including how children are taught, the materials they receive, their learning environments, nutritional conditions and many, many other factors. He explained how good metrics provide the means to address the system's complexities. “It’s a matter of changing our discourse, changing the way we look at education improvement. There are very reliable, valid metrics that we can use.”

Responding to an audience question about how to prioritise the various needs in the education sector, for example, curriculum strengthening or proper school facilities, Khosa posited that the issue is not about these decisions as much as it is one of poor coordination. Arguing that different regions have different priorities, the real issue is the system's failure to prioritise multiple challenges.

He advised sector players to invest 20% of their contribution towards building programming capacities at district and provincial levels. Strengthening the system in the long term, he maintained, will support planning capabilities that create clear and effective opportunities for nonprofit and private-sector interventions. “Those capabilities are very low at the moment…we're wasting time by not putting some of our attention to addressing those.” Building state capabilities to plan, monitor and implement interventions will improve how the substantial resources allocated to education are allocated and used.

Asked what alternative contributions companies might make to education beyond funding, Naidoo encouraged companies to adopt schools and transform their facilities into better spaces through maintenance or volunteerism. She pointed out that this approach requires responding to the needs of the individual school rather than imposing preconceived, uninformed ideas onto the space.

Naidoo said that the urgency and need in the country’s education sector require the ability to articulate what we want for South Africa’s children and to build a system to achieve it. This thinking needs to respond to Africa’s unique needs and ways of functioning.

Leveraging system-level success in education

In the closing round, panellists were asked to identify the untapped opportunities or leverage points for creating system change.

Madale highlighted the need to multiply excellence in its various forms, amplifying individual learner and teacher excellence to influence others.

Khosa said that people are the key to change. The thousands of staff at the district level need an injection of energy, skills and resources to boost productivity and effectiveness. His calls for cultural change in the system were echoed by an audience member with this contribution;

“It important that we approach it holistically. Culture is not abstract. It is built through arts, sports and cultural activities at school level. Over time, many of these activities have become increasingly privatised. As a result, regional and provincial platforms have been weakened and access has become uneven. Yet these spaces are where identity is shaped, talent is nurtured, and social cohesion is built. If we recognise that, then our foundation is set.”

Naidoo called for efforts to enhance children’s future earning potential through learning approaches that inculcate the attitudes and skills that will help them get employed. “Let’s make our children hopeful that this world has something for them and they have something to offer it. That is not the glamorous work that many people fund unfortunately but it is necessary.”

Achieving system-level change means tackling these alongside efforts to support access to digital connectivity, support districts and provide quality education that leads to economic inclusion or teacher support. It is more than just a checklist. Naidoo said that digital education has an important role to play in rejuvenating our staid curriculum and teaching approach

Audiences were asked to consider what contribution business might make to achieving systemic change in education.



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