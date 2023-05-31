Many passengers were seen stranded at the Mobolaji Johnson train station on Tuesday due to the failed departure of the 4 pm train going to Ibadan from Lagos.

When the Nigerian Tribune got to Mobolaji Johnson Train Station, many passengers were seen sitting on the stairs leading to the departure hall of the train station while they waited for the train to move.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, a passenger, Bode Olajide lamented that staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said there is no fuel.

“We have been here before 4 pm, the time the train is supposed to leave for Ibadan. As I am speaking to you, the NRC is looking for fuel. This is past 7 pm, and we are yet to leave for Ibadan,” a frustrated Bode Olajide told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Confirming the issues with fuel, the NRC Lagos District Manager, Engineer Augustine Arisa said that the fuel issue is down to the fuel scarcity problem in the country.

“There was a problem at the fuel Depot today. Due to the scarcity issue, we couldn’t get fuel. The person who normally brings fuel tonus failed to show up and that has led to the delayed departure of the 4 pm train going to Ibadan.

“I have however sent some of my staff to go and look for fuel,” the NRC Lagos District Manager told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

When pressed further whether the train will still head for Ibadan given that it’s already 7:19 pm and already getting late, Engineer Augustine Arisa said, “Yes, it is still going to Ibadan.”

