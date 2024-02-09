VIENNA - The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is extending a US$30 million loan to support the development of a key transportation link in Uganda.

The rehabilitation of the Katine-Ochero road will provide better, faster and safer transport connections in the central-east region of the country. The project is co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the government of Uganda.

OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "Reliable infrastructure is a precondition for complex supply chains and the ability to move goods and services across borders. This improves socio-economic opportunities, especially for rural communities. We are pleased to upgrade this vital connectivity link and look forward to further expanding our long-standing cooperation with Uganda.”

The OFID Director-General signed the loan agreement in Kampala with Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development for Uganda, during a visit by an OPEC Fund delegation to the country. The mission agenda included discussing potential new cooperation and visits to existing projects.

The Katine-Ochero road is located in the central-eastern region of Uganda in the Soroti district. The 70 km road will be upgraded from gravel to a paved road, which will allow for faster and safer travel, offering local rural communities improved travel connections. The development will also benefit local small businesses by providing access to marketplaces and shops.

To date, the OPEC Fund has provided around US$290 million to support sustainable development in Uganda, financing more than 20 projects in education, health, transportation, agriculture and energy.