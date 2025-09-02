The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described Nigeria’s $3.225 billion non-oil export growth, recorded in the first half of 2025, as indicative of the need for government to create new market routes for its new trade partners.

The Chamber, in a statement, tagged: ‘Nigeria’s Global Partnerships: From Agreements to Action’, issued by its Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, on Monday, noted that the 19.6 percent growth, largely driven by global demand for products, such as: cocoa, urea/fertilizer and cashew nuts, among others; and the increase in non-oil exports to 4.04 million metric tons from 3.83 million tons, in the first half of 2024, shows the country’s increased capacity to process non-oil exports and boost its export earnings.

It warned that since shrinking export earnings from the U.S., and the below-the-mark crude oil prices, might reduce the country’s FX inflows in the short term, especially at a time dollar liquidity is critical, the country should be ready to pay more attention on boosting non-oil exports and intra-African trade, instead of its over-reliance on crude oil exports.

The Chamber, therefore, advised the federal government to reach out to strategic partners that would place Nigeria in a stronger negotiating position when needed.

It commended the signing of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with Brazil, which enables direct flights between the two nations, adding that the agreement would go a long way in expanding export markets, boosting tourism and cultural exchange, and unlocking new trade routes for Nigerian businesses.

“Beyond aviation, it offers opportunities for technical partnerships in aircraft maintenance, aerospace engineering, and vocational training for Nigerian youth. The Nigeria–Brazil BASA should not be just about flights, but about creating new pathways for trade, mobility, and job opportunities for Nigerian youths. It must therefore be activated quickly and strategically,” it stated.

On the outcomes of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), the business advocacy group threw its weight behind Japan’s $238 million collaborative financing framework for upgrading Nigeria’s electricity generation grid infrastructure.

It expressed the belief that the investment gestures from Japan and other economies, would encourage Nigeria to equip its youth population with vocational and technical skills to capitalize on opportunities in labour-intensive sectors, such as those found in high-manufacturing countries like Japan.

LCCI also charged the federal government to consider investing in developing renewable energy infrastructure, boosting the adoption of CNG technologies, and creating an enabling environment that encourages states and foreign investors to participate in creating value, as it invests fresh capital into the national grid.

The Chamber insisted that the country’s foreign policy must now focus on translating agreements into tangible outcomes, adding that the private sector should be well-integrated in operationalizing such agreements through follow-up mechanisms, setting clear timelines for implementation, and prioritizing vocational and technical skills development in markets, where required.

“Japan sees our youth as Africa’s biggest strength. Nigeria must equip its young people with the technical skills to compete globally.

“Taking the right actions on signed agreements with new strategic partners can drive inclusive growth and boost foreign trade earnings. By combining visionary diplomacy with practical action, Nigeria can shift global perceptions from challenges to opportunities and rebrand itself as a reform-driven, youth-powered, and investment-ready economy.

“These agreements are springboards. Nigeria must link the signed deals in aviation, ICT, manufacturing, and energy to industrial growth, boost productivity, and diplomacy to development. What was signed abroad must be translated into prosperity at home,” it added.

