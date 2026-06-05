Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the preparedness of his Administration to commence the commissioning of over 30 projects across the Territory.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, June 4, 2026, shortly after an inspection tour of some of the projects slated for commissioning, Barr Wike expressed his delight over the quality of all the projects inspected and confirmed that they were 100% completed.

“From what we have seen, we are set to go. I can say all the projects we inspected are one hundred per cent ready…I am very happy with the quality of the job”, he said.

Projects inspected included the Gwarinpa-Jahi Interchange, the Airport-Kuje Road, the Kuje-Gwagwalada Road, the Outer Southern Expressway main carriageways and the aesthetic redesign of the Abuja City Gate.

With specific reference to the Abuja City Gate, Wike pointed out that its launch may be done at night so that the beauty of the redesigned Abuja City Gate would be better appreciated.

“We believe that the City Gate will be inaugurated sometime in the night so that we can see the beauty of the place. We are very happy indeed, and I am sure that the residents of Abuja are also happy. This is governance in action, and you can see the dividends of democracy. You can see the Renewed Hope working, and we believe by the grace of God, from Monday we will start the commissioning of these projects”, he said.

He further extended an invitation to the media to be part of the commissioning ceremonies so that they could appreciate the level of work that the government had done towards transforming the Federal Capital Territory, adding, “You will be our apostles, our ambassadors to tell the world of the transformations by Mr President in FCT”, he added.

Responding to a question on the number of projects to be commissioned by the president, and the number of new projects to be flagged off within the commissioning period, the Minister stated that projects to be flagged off would not just be two as earlier stated, but that there would be an additional two, making it at least four new projects to be flagged off.

He further stated that the Presidency will determine the projects the President will commission, as it is not possible for him to commission every project. The Minister hinted that, as was the practice in previous years, senior officials in government would also be involved in the commissioning exercise.

Speaking on the possibility of commissioning newly constructed police stations in the six Area Councils and the renovated schools across the territory, Barr Wike admitted that it was a long list and he was considering delegating the commissioning of those projects to the Mandate Secretaries in the FCTA.

Speaking on politics in his home state, particularly on the alleged ‘sack’ of candidates in the Rivers State rainbow coalition by Mr Emeke Bekee, the Minister stated that Bekee was not properly enlightened about the issues involved and advised him to patiently wait for INEC to release its list of nominated party candidates before jumping to conclusions.

“In July, the candidates of the parties will be published by INEC. Let us wait till July. We are tired of hearing from people who have lost out”, the Minister said.

On the teachers’ protest over the abductions in Oyo State, Barr Wike expressed his concern over the abduction of citizens regardless of their professions or where they were located in the country; he, however, reiterated his position that there was no need to politicize the Oyo State abduction as was being done in some quarters.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

