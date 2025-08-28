The Tin-Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced a landmark revenue collection of N16,411,402,227.27 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, which was made possible through the effective deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) known as Bodogwu.

In a statement made available to maritime journalists in Lagos by the Public Relations Officers of the Command, Superintendent of Customs Oscar Ivara, the Customs Area Controller Frank Onyeka, was quoted as saying that this achievement is a strong indicator of the efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of the Bodogwu system in streamlining port operations.

According to him, the Bodogwu system has drastically improved the ability of licensed Customs agents and stakeholders to access payment platforms and complete cargo clearance processes in real-time, without unnecessary delays or administrative bottlenecks.

He also pointed out that the Bodogwu systems has integrated all key elements of port and Customs operations under one digital interface, enabling faster processing, accurate valuation, and enhanced monitoring of cargo activities. As a result, both the Command and port users can now operate in a more predictable and efficient environment that supports Nigeria’s economic goals.

Speaking further, Comptroller Onyeka noted that this record-breaking revenue figure is not just about numbers. It reflects the game-changing role of the Bodogwu system in modernising port operations and further highlights the benefits of the Command’s continued collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, which includes terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed Customs agents, and regulatory agencies. This coordinated approach ensures that cargo clearance processes are seamless, compliant, and business-friendly.

He reiterated that the Command remains dedicated to enhancing trade facilitation, securing revenue for national development, and supporting all port users in achieving timely and cost-effective cargo clearance.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).