Nigeria’s Tax Ombud/Chief Executive, Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr John Nwabueze, has reassured tax and revenue authorities of his commitment to collaborate with the institutions at the national and subnational levels to achieve improved operational efficiency.

Speaking at the 159th meeting of the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) in Lagos, Nwabueze declared that the Office of the Tax Ombud represents one of the most significant institutional innovations in Nigeria, having been established as an independent and impartial body to guard taxpayer rights and promote administrative justice within the tax and revenue framework.

He spoke on the topic, “The role of the Tax Ombud in facilitating dispute resolution and strengthening trust in the tax system in the context of emerging tax reforms”.

According to a statement signed by Chukwudi Achife, the Chief Executive Officer, the functions of the Office are explained as a bridge between taxpayers and revenue authorities, receiving and investigating complaints from taxpayers, and facilitating resolution through mediation and conciliation.

The Tax Ombud said the Office also plays a systemic role in identifying recurring issues in tax and revenue administration and recommending reforms to improve efficiency, fairness, and transparency.

He further stated that the Office builds public trust by serving as an independent, neutral platform to resolve taxpayer grievances without the high cost of litigation.

According to him, the unique features include impartial mediation, a watchdog role against arbitrary fiscal policies, taxpayer rights education, accountability mechanisms, and systemic improvement.

He, however, emphasised that the Office of the Tax Ombud “does not determine tax liability nor does it replace the courts or the Tax Appeal Tribunal, but rather focuses on ensuring that tax administration is conducted in a fair, transparent, and accountable manner.

“The Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) is a bold and progressive effort to harmonise revenue systems, expand the tax base and improve compliance”, he further stated.

Nwabueze also said the Office plays a critical role in smoothing friction points in the new tax regime, ensuring confidence, compliance, and supporting revenue authorities in improving operational efficiency.

“The OTO helps to ensure that compliance with the new tax laws is driven not by fear or coercion, but by trust and understanding.”

He, therefore, sued for collaboration and partnership between the OTO and tax authorities, noting that Nigeria’s revenue administration depends on the seamless integration of all tax and revenue components, with the OTO as a critical pillar in the ecosystem.

Nwabueze urged all revenue-generating agencies at the federal, state, and local government levels to prioritise inclusion by integrating the OTO into national and subnational tax engagements and policy dialogues.

The JRB comprises the revenue boards of the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, and all tax and revenue-generating agencies in the country.

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