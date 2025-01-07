STANBIC IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, recorded 28.30 percent of total foreign capital inflows in the first nine months of 2024.

This is based on capital importation data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which shows that the Bank leads with approximately $2 billion in capital imported through banks.

This remarkable achievement echoes the bank’s performance during the pivotal year of 2020, which was marked by unprecedented global economic challenges. The parallel with 2020 is particularly significant, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI).

Stanbic IBTC Bank weathered this storm and strategically positioned itself to capitalise on the post-pandemic economic recovery. The Bank rapidly digitised its banking operations, maintained robust risk management protocols, and supported clients through unprecedented economic uncertainty while leveraging technology to maintain seamless international financial connections.

With approximately $2 billion in capital importation, the Bank has demonstrated its ability to attract international investments during a critical economic reconstruction period. This performance surpasses its 2023 figures of $919 million, highlighting the Bank’s growing global credibility. At the heart of this success lies the organisations Fitch Triple A ratings for the Holding Company and the Bank subsidiary, which offer investors a beacon of stability in an uncertain global financial landscape.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, expressed pride in the bank’s accomplishment: “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with this milestone, as our performance in capital importation goes beyond mere financial metrics; it reflects our strong commitment to making Nigeria an attractive destination for global investors. By utilising our international networks and deep local expertise, we facilitate capital flows and actively reshape Nigeria’s economic narrative in the post-pandemic global landscape.”

The Bank’s strong affiliation with Standard Bank Group brings global expertise crucial for navigating post-pandemic economic complexities. Its highly competent Corporate & Investment Banking team has been instrumental in strategically attracting international capital during economic reconstruction. This leadership in capital importation reflects broader economic trends, facilitating international investment during global economic rebalancing, supporting Nigeria’s economic recovery, and bridging local economic needs with global investment opportunities.

The $2 billion capital importation in 2024 is not just a number but a narrative of resilience. Where 2020 represented a survival challenge, 2024 symbolises strategic triumph – transforming pandemic-induced disruptions into opportunities for growth and international financial reconnection. Stanbic IBTC Bank is now positioned to potentially surpass other foreign-affiliated Banks in Nigeria as the primary conduit for foreign capital. This trajectory speaks volumes about its strategic adaptability in a post-pandemic world.

More than a financial achievement, this milestone represents a critical contribution to Nigeria’s economic renaissance. Stanbic IBTC Bank continues to play a pivotal role in driving economic progress and international investment appeal to Nigeria.

The organisation has effectively demonstrated how domestic financial institutions can survive global economic challenges and emerge as leaders in the global financial ecosystem.

