The Board of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) has unveiled the Group’s new strategic roadmap, SRC 2.0 (2026–2030), anchored on the ambitious “30 by 2030” growth target.

Disclosing this on Thursday, in Lagos, the Group Chairman, OICL, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, explained that the agenda is aiming for N1 trillion in total assets, N50 billion in group revenue and N30 billion in profit before tax by the year 2030.

Otunba Ashiru stated that last year’s theme, ‘A Future-Ready Board’, would be giving way to this year’s theme: ‘Fostering a Resilient Organisation’, as part of the board’s intention to pivot from governance calibration to enterprise-wide endurance.

He described resilience as not only about mere survival, but having the capacity to absorb shocks, transform challenges into catalysts for innovation, and emerge from periods of stress not weakened, but stronger, smarter and more sustainable.

The OICL boss charged directors to provide not just oversight but insight and foresight, while also ensuring that every investment, risk mitigation efforts, and opportunity align to create an institution built to last and destined to excel.

He also announced plans by the board to commission the newly-refurbished Premier Hotel this year, in Ibadan, as part of its plans to further enhance the fortunes of the Group.

The Group Managing Director, OICL, Abdulrahman Yinusa, described 2025 as a year the company made deliberate choices and chose to exceed targets rather than merely meet them.

“We chose to strengthen our balance sheet and our reputation. We chose to act decisively on our portfolio. Proceeds from divestments have been redirected into healthcare, energy and agribusiness, the three sectors identified as high-growth engines under the group’s new long-term strategy,” he added.

The retreat also featured expert sessions on Artificial Intelligence (AI), organisational culture, enterprise risk management and Nigerian tax reforms, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to innovation, sound governance and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the retreat, Prof. Olayinka David-West, of Lagos Business School, who facilitated a session on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Its Implications for the Business’, urged the group to develop an enterprise-wide AI readiness framework.

