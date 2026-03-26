The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), in a significant affirmation of strategic institutional reform and internal governance, has secured the number one position within Nigeria’s power sector, as ranked by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the recent Ethics and Integrity Compliance Ranking and Performance Outlook released by the commission at the close of 2025.

The 2025 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard assessed 357 MDAs across Nigeria, highlighting the importance of field verification, documentary evidence, and standardized evaluation templates.

According to a report titled “Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Emerges Best in Integrity Compliance & Ethics Honour Ranking in the Power Sector By Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) 2025 MDA’s Scorecard”, obtained by Tribune Online on Tuesday night in Abuja, the milestone reflects not only the agency’s adherence to ethical standards, openness, and transparency, but also the strength of its governance structures, operational processes, and compliance culture in the last two years.

The ICPC’s Ethics and Integrity Compliance Ranking evaluates MDAs across several critical parameters, including management culture and structure, financial management systems, administrative processes, and transparency mechanisms, and REA’s strong performance across these indicators reflects a coordinated effort to strengthen internal controls, improve reporting systems, and foster accountability at all levels of operation.

Relatedly, the REA has also been ranked among the top 15 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) Effectiveness Index (AEI), a key performance indicator assessing the efficiency of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units across public institutions. Nationally, the agency currently stands at 20th position, signalling a strong upward trajectory in institutional accountability and transparency.

The current ranking, Tribune Online reports, holds even more significant relevance for the agency and the nation at large when compared to the last ICPC ranking cycle, released by the commission in 2020, which ranked the REA 157 out of 220, placing the agency at 31.4 per cent in overall performance, while the agency’s current overall performance ranking is 71.98 per cent, representing over 50 per cent improvement.

Speaking on the rankings, REA’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said, “The ICPC rankings are not just numbers. For the REA, the recognition marks a defining moment in the Agency’s transformation journey, driven by a systemic shift in institutional governance and internal administration. The REA remains firmly committed to strengthening its governance systems, deepening institutional integrity, and delivering impactful energy access interventions that improve the lives of Nigerians.”

He added, “We will build on this recognition to ensure that trust, professionalism, and ethical leadership remain at the heart of our mandate. While the Agency’s commendable ranking is noteworthy, its leadership remains forward-looking, setting a target to break into the top 10 MDAs nationally in the next assessment cycle. This goal reflects a commitment to continuous improvement and an understanding that institutional excellence is an ongoing process, not a one-time achievement.”

Since his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu two years ago, Abubakar Aliyu has championed a culture rooted in compliance, transparency, and performance-driven governance, consistently emphasizing the need for every member of staff to align with established ethical frameworks and institutional standards.

The progress underscores the agency’s commitment to embedding integrity into its operational DNA, ensuring that governance is not merely procedural but deeply institutionalised.

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