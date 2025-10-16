The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has earned a high commendation from the Global Board members of the Project Management Institute (PMI), which described the facility as a world-class model of excellence in project execution and remarkable demonstration of global project management standards.

The PMI’s Board members, led by the Chief of Staff to the global Chief Executive Officer, Lenka Pinco on a visit to Nigeria, were hosted by the executive members of the Dangote Group in-house Community of Practice for Project Management which led them on tour of the world largest single train refinery, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Plant, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The international delegation which was overwhelmed by the scale and sophistication of the Refinery complex was full of praises for the management of the refinery project’s scale, precision, and alignment with international benchmarks in project delivery.”

Lenka Pincot, who stood in for the PMI Global CEO in her remark, expressed the Institute’s admiration of the refinery’s execution and its transformative impact on the people, Nigeria and global energy landscape, describing it as a living embodiment of PMI’s purpose.

She spoke while being received by the Vice-President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Devakumar Edwi, in his office after the tour of the Refinery Complex.

Pincot said: “At PMI, we have a clear purpose, we maximise project success to elevate our world. This Guinness World Record project is a beautiful example of that purpose in action,” she said.

“Everything we’ve seen here is awe-inspiring. Beyond the structures and systems, we also see the broader impact you’re creating for your country, your economy, your people, and the environment. You’ve essentially built an entire ecosystem.”

She added that PMI looked forward to strengthening collaboration with Dangote Industries, particularly in sharing learning experiences and project insights with PMI’s global community. “We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Dangote Industries. “There is so much the global project management community can learn from this achievement, from the scale of ambition to the discipline of execution. By sharing these insights and lessons, we can inspire and equip professionals around the world to deliver projects that truly elevate societies.”

During his presentation on the making of the Refinery, the DILVice President, Oil and Gas, Mr. Devakumar, attributed the success of the refinery and other major projects under the Dangote Group to the company’s strong foundation in structured project management and meticulous planning, noting “The Dangote Group is particularly known for its disciplined project management approach and robust structuring,” Edwin said.

He stated further, “This is reflected in the detailed groundwork we put in place long before executing any project, as seen in our other businesses, cement, sugar, salt and fertiliser. From inception, the refinery project has been guided by a well-defined framework of planning, risk management, and execution discipline that aligns with global project standards. This consistency across our businesses has been key to delivering large-scale, world-class projects that make a tangible impact on Nigeria’s economy and Africa’s industrial growth.”

Nglan Niat, Group Chief Human Resource Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, also spoke on the company’s deliberate investments in developing internal project management capabilities and fostering a culture of excellence across its operations.

She explained, “We embarked on a strategic partnership with PMI and procured 300 PMI licenses to ensure a strong and sustainable pipeline of certified professionals,” she explained. “Last year, we launched the Project Management Development Program, designed to build internal capacity and embed a culture of disciplined execution, accountability, and efficiency in how we deliver projects across the Group.”

“Each participant was carefully selected based on their role, relevance, and contribution to strategic projects. Our first cohort kicked off in October 2024, and I’m proud to report that several of them have earned their PMI certifications. The second cohort commenced in July 2025 with a significant number of our staff members onboarded and certified.”

“In partnership with our PMO office, we also established the Project Management Community of Practice, which meets monthly to discuss project challenges, share best practices, and deepen understanding. Looking ahead, we plan to expand subsequent cohorts to fully utilise the 300 licenses and make project management excellence a core organisational strength, one that drives innovation, value creation, and consistent project delivery across the Group.”

Also speaking, George Asamani, PMI Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the broader significance of the refinery within the African context and PMI’s ongoing partnership with Dangote Industries.

“Being here today and experiencing this is phenomenal. Partnering with Dangote to witness and support this achievement will be a great opportunity. Beyond that, we’re also looking at what’s next, especially in areas like Artificial Intelligence, sustainability, and construction management.”

He added that PMI has invested significantly in AI tools and certifications tailored for project professionals, noting that the PMI Infinity platform and the new PMI-CP (Construction Professional) certification could further strengthen collaboration with Dangote’s Community of Practice.

The Head of Community for Sub-Saharan Africa at PMI, Adeola Akande, hailed the refinery as a symbol of visionary leadership, excellence in execution, and Nigeria’s growing project management capability. She also commended the Dangote Group for its consistent support toward advancing project management standards across Africa.

“The Dangote Refinery represents the best of Nigeria’s capacity to deliver world-class infrastructure and demonstrates how effective project management can transform not just organizations but the entire economies.”, she noted.

In his compelling presentation titled “Community of Practice: The Journey So Far at Dangote Industries Limited”, Shehu Adekanye, an executive member of Dangote Group Community of Practice (CoP) and Group Head of Procurement, DIL, shared the transformative strides the group has made in embedding project management as a strategic capability across the organization.

He said on recognizing the need for a structured response, the Dangote Community of Practice was formally launched in June 2025 with a clear mission: to evolve project management from an individual skillset into an organizational asset.

The formation of the CoP, according to him, underscored Dangote Industries’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in project management — positioning the company not just as a business powerhouse, but as a model for organizational transformation.

Adekanye reflected on the early challenges that prompted the formation of the CoP, some of which he listed to include a lack of standardized templates and processes, fragmented knowledge sharing, limited networking among project professionals, and missed opportunities to adopt global best practices and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

He expressed happiness that the results so far have been impressive, noting that membership grew from just seven in March to 32 by September 2025, with 67 staff members enrolled in PMP training across various functions and embedded global best practices tailored to Dangote’s operational needs. “We’ve created a platform for continuous learning and innovation. Our work is already influencing how projects are conceived, executed, and evaluated across the business.”, Adekanye noted

In closing his presentation, Adekanye made a passionate appeal to the leadership of the Project Management Institute (PMI), seeking formal accreditation for the Dangote CoP to award Professional Development Units (PDUs) for its activities. He also called for greater inclusion in PMI events across Nigeria and Africa and requested access to specialized training and webinars to further empower the group. “We believe that with PMI’s support, we can scale up our impact and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of project management across Africa,” he said.

The visit of the PMI top brass underscores the refinery’s significance not only as an industrial milestone but also as a global case study in successful project management, innovation, and impact.

