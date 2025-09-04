Since assuming office, the NPA MD/CEO, Abubakar Dantsoho, has been at the fore-front of decongesting the Lagos ports, shifting emphasis eastwards to ports like Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri, and Calabar. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI looks at efforts geared towards reviving these sleeping ports. Excerpts:

For years, the Eastern ports of Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri, and Calabar had all been left in their shadows despite their proximity to key markets and resource corridors up North, with Lagos ports always being the first choice when it comes to shipping activities.

Despite its potentials, weak infrastructure and limited connectivity kept the Eastern ports underused with Lagos absorbing over 90 per cent of maritime traffic while Eastern facilities ran below a third of their capacity.

But as at today, that story is beginning to change. Under the leadership of Abubakar Dantsoho, the eastern ports are beginning to be repositioned as competitive gateway by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). For shippers, the benefits are obvious- shorter turnaround times, closer access to the South-East and North-Central industrial clusters, lower transportation costs, and the ability to move agricultural and mineral products more efficiently.

All these are aimed at deepening Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) regime.

To demonstrate his hands-on approach, the NPA MD/CEO has embarked on a series of tours focused on driving investment into the Eastern Ports. These tours have started to yield expressions of interest for Rivers, Calabar, and Burutu Ports. One of these WAS the recently celebrated call of the wholly Nigerian-owned MV Ocean Dragon at Onne’s West African Container Terminal (WACT) on July 31, 2025.

With a 349 TEU capacity, the MV Ocean Dragon shall be plying routes across West, Central, and Southern Africa, exemplifying the “Nigeria First” policy and pronouncing Nigeria as a key player in intra African trade. Through these efforts, the NPA is showing its commitment to integrating Nigerian producers with global markets and maximising the immediate benefits of the proximate African trade corridor by water.

Partnerships on exports

The NPA has continued to pursue strategic partnerships, which are driving growth. For instance, Hapag-Lloyd recently launched a weekly service at Onne, connecting Eastern Nigeria to global routes and enhancing transshipment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Collaborations with relevant agencies of government like the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for 24-hour operations also aim at reducing cargo release times and curbing diversions to neighbouring ports.

On performance metrics, records showed that service boat Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) rose 129.3 per cent to 4.58 million tons in 2024. The Eastern Ports have also seen larger vessels berth safely, with stakeholders like Indorama reporting higher export tonnages.

In anticipation of the growth that this progress growth indicates, the NPA projects N1.28 trillion in revenue for 2025, up from N894.86 billion in 2024; and the development in the Eastern Ports contributes significantly to the projected revenue rise.

Buoyed by the fruits of its effort so far, the NPA has introduced new incentive and tariff regime which became effective on March 1, 2025 to encourage patronage of non-Lagos ports. The new incentives include discounts and streamlined processes for Eastern corridors. Discussions with stakeholders like the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) have therefore, focussed on boosting indigenous ownership and short-sea shipping.

Driving economic diversification

Apart from rebuilding investors’ confidence to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to viable private sector initiatives like ship building and repairs, NPA is presently at the heart of the federal government’s drive to strengthen Nigeria’s economic diversification options through a sustainable blue economy ventures like ship building, ship repair and other dry dock activities.

At a recent forum in Lagos, Founder of Starz Marine and Engineering Limited in Rivers State, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, disclosed the commitment of $350 million loan by Afrexim Bank to facilitate ship building and expansion of the yard.

This, he stated, will aid the expansion of the Starz’s shipyard from 500 tons to 10,000 ton lifting capacity and 120 meter-long circle lift, for the purpose of achieving quality ship repair and building which Nigerians have had cause to travel out of the country for.

Infrastructure modernisation, capacity building

A cornerstone of the NPA’s strategy is significant investment in port infrastructure to accommodate larger vessels and reduce vessel turnaround times.

With reforms that include infrastructural and equipment upgrades, financial incentives, and stakeholder engagement, channel dredging and rehabilitation are currently ongoing at Warri, Onne, and Calabar to accommodate larger vessels.

At Onne Port Complex, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with West African Container Terminal (WACT) Nigeria Limited has advanced Terminal ‘B’ expansion (Berths 7 and 8) to 62 percent completion, with over $110 million invested.

This upgrade is part of a broader $2.9 billion Onne Port Expansion Phase 4B project which is the largest port investment in Africa over the past decade.

Additionally, a 6,000 metric tonne bitumen tank is nearing completion at Rivers Port Complex, enhancing storage and supporting regional infrastructure needs.

The NPA has now secured $1.1 billion for comprehensive rehabilitation across Eastern Ports, including Onne, Rivers, Calabar, and Warri. Key projects include road network integration at Onne Berths 9-11, installation of marine fenders authority-wide, and surveys for shore protection at Escravos breakwaters in Warri.

Navigational aids and buoys have been deployed in Warri and Calabar Pilotage Districts to improve channel marking and safety. These enhancements have led to unprecedented cargo traffic, particularly at Onne, attributed to improved channel security and reduced attacks on vessels.

Dredging efforts are also ongoing to increase draught depths, such as targeting 11 meters at Onne and Calabar to handle bigger ships with a mind on avoiding past situations like the stalled $12.5million contract and legal conundrum.

Furthermore, the, NPA has acquired state-of-the-art harbour crafts, including two 80-tonne Bollard Pull tugboats (M.T. Maikoko and M.T. Da-Opukuro), the first of their kind in Africa to eliminate berthing and sailing delays These vessels, complemented by additional tugboats and pilot cutters, have improved efficiency, with average vessel turnaround time dropping to 5.16 days so far.

The Electronic Call-up (Eto) system and Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) have also streamlined operations, boosting export volumes by 60 per cent in some terminals. Opening of ‘Road D’ at Onne has also alleviated logistics bottlenecks, attracting commendations from truckers.

Under the supervision of the member of the marine and Blue economy, Gboyega Oyetola, these efforts promise sustained ease of doing business and blue economy optimization. As transshipment figures from Lekki Deep Seaport rise and trade surpluses grow, the Eastern Ports, with continued focus on security, dredging, and indigenous capacity, are poised for even greater vessel traffic and investment, contributing to Nigeria’s maritime renaissance.

Succour for Aba manufacturers, Onitsha traders

Thanks to NPA, manufacturers in Aba, traders in Onitsha, and industrial clusters in Nnewi can now route their cargo through the Eastern ports nearest to them, saving time and money. With this new dawn, Onne will strengthen its dominance as the Gulf of Guinea’s offshore logistics hub. Port Harcourt and Calabar can become lifelines to South-East and linkages to Cameroon and Central Africa.

Like the legendary King Midas, whose hands turned anything he touched to gold, Dr Dantsoho is championing a regime of deploying human resources and materials to where matters most, focusing attention on critical areas of NPA functions that affects the economy.

His hands-on approach to management and leadership is providing a hybrid of government, private and sector collaboration that daily draws Nigeria closer to the full realisation of becoming the leading maritime country in West and Central Africa.

