The House of Representatives on Thursday issued a seven-day ultimatum to Chief Executive Officers of oil companies and heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) invited to make presentations during the ongoing investigative hearing into the implementation of the Naira-for-Crude policy initiated by the previous administration.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Naira-for-Crude, Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, issued the ultimatum in Abuja following stakeholders’ refusal to submit relevant documents requested by the Committee.

Addressing the stakeholders who attended the scheduled hearing, Hon. Emerengwa disclosed that the investigative hearing, initially set for 20th November 2025, has been adjourned due to gross negligence and lack of seriousness displayed by relevant stakeholders.

He said:

“Despite ample notice, the majority of stakeholders failed to recognize the role of the legislative arm in working with the Executive for the effective implementation of the policy, by their failure to submit their required documents within the stipulated timeframe.

“This dereliction of duty has not only undermined the integrity of the committee’s work but has also cast a shadow of unseriousness over a matter of national importance.

“The Committee views this conduct as a blatant disregard for the legislative process and a disrespect to the Nigerian people whose interests we are mandated to protect. Let it be unequivocally stated: the committee is deeply disappointed.”

According to the chairman:

“The failure to submit documents on time has impeded our ability to conduct proper vetting and due diligence, thereby frustrating the investigative process. This Committee was constituted to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective oversight of the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy, a policy with far-reaching implications for our economy and national development.”

He, however, warned:

“Any attempt to frustrate this process will be met with firm legislative consequences. In the spirit of magnanimity and in recognition of the gravity of this investigation, the Committee has resolved to extend the deadline for document submission to 27th November 2025.

“This extension is a final opportunity for stakeholders to demonstrate their commitment to transparency and cooperation. Furthermore, the investigative hearing has been rescheduled to 2nd December 2025, 12:00 AM, Conference Room 440. This date is final and non-negotiable.

“Let it be known to all stakeholders that failure to comply with this extended deadline will attract severe sanctions. The committee will not hesitate to invoke its full legislative powers, including but not limited to: issuance of summons and subpoenas, public naming and shaming of non-compliant entities, recommendation of sanctions to relevant regulatory and executive bodies, and escalation to plenary for further disciplinary action.

“This Committee will not be made to appear unserious or ineffective due to the indifference of stakeholders. We are determined to carry out our mandate with diligence, and we expect full cooperation from all parties involved.

“Stakeholders are hereby advised to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves. The Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy is not a peripheral issue; it is central to our economic sovereignty and fiscal accountability. The Nigerian people are watching, and history will judge our actions.

“We urge all stakeholders to submit their documents by the new deadline and prepare to appear before the committee on the rescheduled hearing date. The time for excuses is over. The time for accountability is now.”

