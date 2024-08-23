The Federal Government has promised to seek justice for the 12 miners who were killed by bandits in Unguwar Magro Village of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State. Security agencies are actively pursuing the perpetrators, and they will be brought to justice.

The government has also stated that no mining activities will be permitted at the site of the attack until the security agencies complete their investigations.

Dr. Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killings and assured that security agencies will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of mining sites across the country.

Their goal is to prevent bandits and criminal elements from illegally taking control of mineral-rich areas through violent means.

The Minister said the Mining Marshals are working with intelligence units and other security agencies to make the recent attack a special case of collaboration of all agencies to track the trail and pattern of operations of the bandits suspected to have infiltrated Shiroro local government from neighbouring states.

“There is a new Sheriff in town, and combatting banditry in the mining sector is a mandate we are taking seriously.

Those who think they can invade villages, and kill innocent people to make way for illegal mining of their rich minerals, will be shocked to discover that it is no longer business as usual. With the Mining Marshals working with the intelligence community, we shall fish out these hoodlums and put their hands to the fire.”

Dr. Alake said preliminary reports also fingered non-Nigerians active in the mining businesses as funders of such operations warning that anyone found will be prosecuted for economic sabotage and waging war against the Nigerian State.

He warned embassies in Nigeria to monitor the activities of their nationals in the mining sector as allegations of criminal conduct pose serious threats to the bilateral harmony between Nigeria and other countries in the world.

