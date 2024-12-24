In a significant move to accelerate the growth and development of Anambra, Governor Charles Soludo, has officially signed the 2025 state budget into law.

The signing ceremony was held at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The budget, tagged “Changing Gears 2.0, totalling N606,991,849,118”, lays emphasis on acceleration and execution and is expected to address critical areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety.

The Governor revealed that the budget reflects his administration’s commitment to building a brighter future for all residents, with emphasis on investing in schools, supporting the healthcare systems, and ensuring that more physical infrastructures such as roads and bridges are constructed to improve the economic lives of the people.

The budget had earlier received support in the chambers of the state legislature.

As the state moves forward with implementing the budget, emphasis will be placed on execution and deliverable mechanisms to ensure full implementation of the budget for the growth and development of the State.

It is hoped that with the budget now enacted, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies can now begin the crucial work of rolling out programmes and initiatives to fulfill the promises made during the budget discussions.

Governor Soludo, in his remarks while signing the budget, expressed appreciation to the Speaker and his colleagues at the parliament for their commitment and dedication, urging them all irrespective of their political parties to work collaboratively to ensure the success of the budget.

