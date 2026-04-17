The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, commissioned the Institute of Maritime Studies (IMS) Multipurpose Building at the University of Lagos, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy through sustained investment in human capital and infrastructure.

The facility, donated by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is equipped with modern lecture rooms, laboratories, and specialised facilities to support teaching, research, and innovation in the maritime sector.

Describing the project as a milestone, Oyetola said the initiative reflects the government’s resolve to strengthen institutional capacity and position the blue economy as a key driver of national prosperity.

“The future of the blue economy will be shaped not just by natural endowments, but by the quality of minds we nurture within institutions such as this,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that with over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s trade conducted via maritime channels, the sector remains critical to economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable development.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to build manpower, Oyetola disclosed that 2,459 Nigerians have been sponsored under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) for training in maritime institutions across countries, including the United Kingdom, Egypt, the Philippines, India, and Romania. He added that 1,088 beneficiaries have obtained their Certificates of Competency.

The Minister also pointed to opportunities in fisheries and aquaculture, noting that Nigeria’s annual fish demand of 3.6 million metric tonnes presents significant potential for food security and employment.

He further outlined key government initiatives, including the planned disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), expected to boost indigenous shipping capacity and create up to 30,000 jobs.

He added that, “ongoing port modernisation projects are projected to “generate up to 20,000 jobs for our teeming youths, while significantly improving port efficiency, reducing turnaround time, and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness as a maritime hub in West and Central Africa.”

Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said the agency is partnering with eight Nigerian universities, as well as international institutions including the World Maritime University, to strengthen maritime manpower development. He stressed that building a skilled offshore workforce will enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness, reduce dependence on foreign expertise, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Mobereola noted that the NIMASA–UNILAG partnership will boost research, support data-driven policymaking, and produce industry-ready professionals to meet evolving demands in the maritime sector.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, said the new facility will enhance teaching, research, and professional training in areas such as maritime law, shipping management, port operations, logistics, and marine environmental studies.

She added that the Institute is positioned to serve as a hub for innovation and interdisciplinary research that will support national development.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, commended the Federal Government for its support and pledged the university’s continued collaboration in advancing manpower development in the maritime sector.

Established in 2013, the Institute of Maritime Studies, UNILAG, has grown into a strategic centre for maritime capacity development in Nigeria and the wider African region.

The event was attended by key stakeholders from the maritime sector and the academic community.

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