THE Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring a clean, and safe environment and driving change in consumer behaviour through awareness creation and sensitisation in celebration of the 2024 World Clean-up Day.

Representatives from FBRA member companies’ and youths from the Lagos chapter of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), and the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social development cleaned the streets of Iyana-Ipaja in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos state.

The clean-up in collaboration with youth was a deliberate intervention to leverage on the youth in an effort to influence behaviour. The group said it believe that the youth are best suited to drive change, create and build a strong force that can influence behaviour and overall impact positively on the environment. This is in line with this year’s theme of ‘Make Room for Life’ in a collective effort for a clean, healthy and waste-free world that can sustain life. Other collaborators for the clean-up event were Green Janitors and Let’s Do it Nigeria.

The locals commended the clean-up initiative because of the impact on the environment and their health. With the support of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), a total of 207kg of waste was collected by over 100 participants at the clean-up exercise. Sensitisation on the need for recycling was promoted. The waste was recovered by an indigenous collection partner.

Registered in March 2018 as the industry coalition for the food and beverage sector, the Packaging Producer Responsibility Organisation to implement the Extended Producer Responsibility in Nigeria.

