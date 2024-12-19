The Federal Ministry of Environment has launched the Implementation Guidelines for the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management.

Developed in collaboration with United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and supported by Japan, this initiative marks a major step toward reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable, eco-friendly practices.

During the unveiling at the ministry in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, highlighted the severe impact of plastic waste on oceans, health, and the environment, urging decisive action to address the crisis caused by single-use plastics.

Some of the key principles of the guidelines include: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. This is aimed at minimising plastic use, encouraging reuse, and improving recycling efforts. Another is Education and Awareness. This will guide towards empowering the public with knowledge about effective waste management.

In another development, the minister has emphasized the Federal Government’s dedication to addressing wildlife crime. During a meeting with the United Nations Office on Drugs Crime (UNODC) Nigeria Representative, Mr Cheik O. Toure, the minister outlined key strategies such as: training judges and lawyers on wildlife crime; collaborating with the Nigeria University Commission (NUC) to introduce wildlife focused courses and strengthening partnerships between the Ministry and law enforcement agencies. The UNODC pledged support for implementing Nigeria’s National Wildlife Policies, marking a step forward in protecting the nation’s biodiversity.

