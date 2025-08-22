The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, has emphasised that the End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Regulation will create over 40,000 jobs, boosting recycling as well contributes significantly to Nigeria’s economy when fully implemented.

Making this known on Thursdayat a sensitisation and advocacy workshop on ELV in Kano on Thursday, Osanipin added that the regulation, launched by the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, in March 2025, is a landmark step toward sustainable automotive waste management in Nigeria.

However, speaking on his behalf, at the occasion, the Director, Policy, Planning and Statistics Sani M Musa, stated that the ELV framework goes beyond waste disposal and provides a “strategic blueprint” for economic diversification and environmental protection.

According to him,”it would foster cleaner cities, safer roads, and greener industries.”

“The regulation will recycle vast quantities of valuable materials, generate revenue, and reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint. Through this process, we anticipate the creation of more than 40,000 direct and indirect jobs,” Osanipin stated.

He therefore disclosed that the NADDC will set up a steering committee comprising government agencies, industry players, environmental experts, and local communities to guide the implementation process.

While speaking also at the occasion, the Managing Director of the Recycling and Economic Development Initiative of Nigeria (REDIN), Dr Fyneray Mbata, said Nigeria stands to benefit immensely from modern ELV recycling technologies.

He highlighted four key technologies required for an ELV plant proposed by Fabtech Company in Abuja; depollution systems, vehicle shredders, sensor-based sorters, and catalytic converter recovery systems.

Mbata explained,then said Thesetechnologies will ensure efficient recycling and recovery of ferrous and non-ferrous metals as well as platinum group metals from catalytic converters, thereby creating value for the economy,”

However,the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, presented a framework for automotive waste recycling in Nigeria.

According to him,” the regulation, modeled after Japanese and Dutch systems, would enable Nigeria to recycle over 800,000 tons of metals annually, recover more than one million used batteries, and generate over N100 billion in annual revenue”.

Ugbor also said the framework proposes an “automotive recycling fee” in line with the polluter pays principle. The fee will range from N2,000 for motorcycles to N10,000 for heavy-duty vehicles, collected during vehicle registration.

He noted that the funds, estimated at N60 billion annually, would support recycling facilities, research, and auto parts manufacturing across the country.

The lawmaker further stressed that recycling abandoned vehicles and removing non-roadworthy cars would improve safety on Nigerian roads, while proper management of used tyres, batteries, plastics, and oils would protect the environment.

Expressing their appreciation at the workshop, the stakeholders, resolved to work collaboratively with NADDC to ensure effective implementation of the ELV regulation nationwide.

