The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has called for the adoption of a national digital registry to track and manage electronic waste. This, he stated, will help the country tackle the challenges posed by electronic waste and maximise resource recovery.

Idahosa, who made the appeal at the 2nd Circular Economy Conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, also stressed the imperatives of collaboration and knowledge-sharing as the nation embarks on building a successful circular economy ecosystem.

He stressed the need for collaboration between businesses, government, academia, and citizen-consumers to enhance understanding and foster collective action.

The LCCI boss cited Japan as a model of a successful example of the circular economy ecosystem since a government-business consortium has continued to drive the country’s “3R” initiative (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), transforming waste management and resource use across industries in the country.

He described the conference as providing an excellent platform for connecting with potential partners, collaborators, and investors.

“We can collectively accelerate our progress towards sustainable business models by forging partnerships. We hope that the insights gained will inspire policymakers to create an enabling environment that fosters circular economic practices,” he added.

The LCCI boss also stressed the need for the nation’s industry leaders to harness the significant untapped potential in the circular economy more efficiently.

According to him, while the circular economy remains feasible and financially and socially beneficial, it is yet to be effectively leveraged by industry leaders in the country.

The LCCI boss also called for a culture that prioritises long-term solutions over short-term gains to drive such value.

While acknowledging the transformative role of technology in the nation’s journey towards a circular economy, Idahosa argued that by adopting a robust strategy for adoption and integration, the country stands to benefit from such technologies.

