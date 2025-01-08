The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Edo State chapter, has extended New Year felicitations to the people of the state, urging them to embrace hope and remain optimistic as they navigate the challenges of the year ahead.

In a statement issued by the state chapter chairman, Dr. James-Wisdom Abhulimen, the NIPR urged citizens to remain steadfast and optimistic despite the prevailing economic difficulties in the country.

He enjoined the state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to govern state with integrity and ensure the prudent management of the state’s resources.

Abhulimen emphasised the power of unity and determination in overcoming challenges, asserting, “Our collective strength can shape a brighter tomorrow for ourselves and future generations.”

The state chairman highlighted the importance of rejecting anti-democratic tendencies, social vices and corrupt practices, noting their detrimental impact on the economy and national reputation.

He called on citizens to actively contribute to the growth of Edo State and Nigeria in general through honesty, hard work and dedication to community progress.

Addressing governance, the NIPR appealed to the state governor to lead with integrity and ensure the prudent management of the state’s resources.

Abhulimen stressed the need for large-scale infrastructural development to alleviate the people’s hardships and drive Edo State’s progress.

Specific areas identified for urgent attention include the upgrading of dilapidated roads and socioeconomic infrastructure in the state such as the Benin-Auchi highway, undertaking massive renovations of public schools and primary health centres across the state, resuscitating pipe-borne water projects to improve access to clean water and the establishment of a functional public transportation system.

Others are promoting agricultural development for economic sustainability and grassroots development through the construction of massive road network in the State The state NIPR chapter urged Governor Okpebholo to adopt good governance practices characterised by transparency and accountability.

He recommended the monthly publication of the state’s income and expenditure reports to foster trust among citizens and set a benchmark for effective governance nationwide.

As the New Year unfolds, the NIPR encouraged the state residents to work collectively towards making the state a beacon of hope, integrity and innovation.

