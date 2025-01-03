The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Hon. Uzor Tochukwu Okorie, has awarded scholarships to ten (10) indigent students from his community for tertiary education.

The Commissioner announced this during a Thanksgiving program he organized to appreciate God for His blessings over the past year.

The program, held in his hometown of Okposi Okwu in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, was attended by the Senior Special Assistant to President Ahmed Tinubu on Community Engagement (South East), Barr. Chioma Nweze, and many other dignitaries.

In addition, the Commissioner enrolled fifty (50) pregnant women, elderly men, and children from his community into the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA) to grant them free access to medical care for one year.

According to Okorie, the beneficiaries were selected from the four wards of Okposi in Ohaozara LGA due to their support for the government of Governor Francis Nwifuru and the Honourable Minister of Works, David Umahi.

He called on his people to support Governor Nwifuru’s health and education programs to ensure that the dividends of democracy are felt by rural dwellers.

Okorie also expressed gratitude to Governor Nwifuru for his people-centered administration and his efforts to develop all parts of the state.

In their goodwill messages, the SSA to the President on Community Engagement (South East), Barr. Chioma Nweze, and the Chairman of Ohaozara LGA, Hon. Consider Chinonso Aja, among other dignitaries, praised the Commissioner’s initiative and efforts to alleviate the plight of the less privileged in society.

They also commended Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for his commitment and dedication to repositioning the state.

Earlier, the Archbishop of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Godswill Onyeuwama Omoke, urged Christians to remain close to God, emphasizing that He is the author and finisher of their faith. He noted that no believer succeeds without God’s protection and guidance.

Archbishop Omoke applauded the ICT Commissioner for laying a solid and sustainable foundation for the state’s development through ICT initiatives. He also appreciated Governor Nwifuru’s leadership ingenuity in transforming the state.

