Delta State has taken another step toward attracting large scale agribusiness investment with the inauguration of a steering committee to drive the framework for Responsible investment in land Intensive agriculture.

The committee was inaugurated in Asaba by the state deputy governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, who represented Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Onyeme, who also chairs the newly formed body, said the initiative was designed to improve the investment climate in the state, especially in the agricultural sector.

He explained that the framework was introduced to make it easier for investors to do business in Delta, while ensuring that land based agricultural investments are carried out responsibly.

According to him, agriculture remains a major focus of the Federal Government, and Delta is positioning itself to align with that priority.

While outlining the committee’s responsibilities, the governor urged members to uphold transparency in land acquisition processes and resettlement arrangements for agribusiness projects.

He charged the committee to encourage inclusive agricultural models, protect the rights of land

tenure holders, ensure fair compensation practices and promote environmental sustainability in the use of land for agricultural investments.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Val Areyinka, alongside the Director general of the Delta State Investment Development Agency, Anthony Elekeokuri, revealed that the framework is linked to a seven hundred and US$50 million World Bank supported programme.

They noted that access to the funds is strictly based on performance and the achievement of specific benchmarks set by development partners.

They added that effective implementation of the framework would place the state in a strong position to benefit from the facility, which is aimed at supporting responsible and sustainable agribusiness development.

Also inaugurated were a twenty member technical committee to provide professional guidance to the steering committee, as well as a six member grievance and redress committee.

The latter is made up of specialists in land administration and allocation and will handle complaints and disputes arising from land acquisition and allocation connected to agribusiness investments.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

