A witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday alleged that $17.1 million was delivered in cash to the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele through one of his close aides over a three-year span.

Testifying before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Special Offences Court, an investigator with the EFCC, Assistant Commandant Alvan Gurumnaan, said the funds were handed over to Mr Monday Osazuwa, who delivered the said sum to Emefiele at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

Gurumnaan further disclosed that the money was received in batches between September 2020 and June 2023 from a businessman at a Victoria Island address.

He added that part of the cash was also delivered to Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, on the former governor’s instruction.

“The total money given was $17,100,000. Mr Osazuwa collected these sums in various tranches and delivered them to Mr Godwin Emefiele,” Gurumnaan stated.

According to the investigator, the discovery emerged during a sweeping investigation into alleged procurement fraud and abuse of office under Emefiele’s leadership at the apex bank.

The EFCC probe, launched after receiving intelligence, involved document requests and interviews with key CBN departments such as Financial Markets, Legal, Currency Operations, Banking Supervision, Human Resources, and Trade and Exchange.

Gurumnaan also mentioned Eric Odoh, Emefiele’s former personal assistant, as a significant figure in the investigation. However, efforts to interrogate him have so far failed, he added.

“He absconded and was traced to the UK, Canada, and other countries, but we have not been able to locate him,” he said.

Another witness, Mr John Adetola, who served as Emefiele’s executive assistant, told the court he once received $400,000 on behalf of the ex-CBN boss in 2018 from one Mr John Ayoh, following WhatsApp instructions from Odoh.

During cross-examination by defence counsel Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Adetola admitted there were no documents or saved messages to support the claim.

He also confirmed that he was neither under prosecution nor promised immunity in exchange for his cooperation.

Adetola further revealed he spent 11 days in EFCC custody but was never confronted with either Emefiele or Ayoh.

Emefiele and Omoile are facing a 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office and fraudulent transactions amounting to $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

The case was adjourned to October 7, 8, and 9, 2025, for continuation of trial.

