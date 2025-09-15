The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that crude oil dominated Nigeria’s export profile in the second quarter of 2025, contributing ₦11.97 billion or 52.60 per cent of the nation’s total exports.

According to the NBS report, Nigeria’s total exports stood at ₦22.75 billion during the period under review.

Non-crude oil exports were valued at ₦10.78 billion, accounting for 47.40 percent, while non-oil products contributed ₦3.05 billion, representing 13.39 percent of total exports.

The report also showed that Nigeria’s total merchandise trade rose to ₦38.04 billion in Q2 2025, reflecting a 20.05 per cent increase compared to ₦31.68 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2024, and a 5.59 per cent rise from ₦36.02 billion in the preceding quarter.

Exports accounted for 59.81 per cent of total trade, indicating a 28.43 per cent growth year-on-year and a 10.45 per cent rise compared with Q1 2025.

Imports stood at ₦15.29 billion or 40.19 per cent of total trade, showing a 9.43 per cent increase year-on-year but a slight 0.90 per cent decline from the first quarter of 2025.

With exports outpacing imports, the merchandise trade balance remained positive at ₦7.46 billion, marking a 44.31 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter.

