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Namibia's central bank has lowered its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, citing a weaker-than-expected performance of primary industries, especially metals and diamond mining.
The Bank of Namibia said in a statement on Monday that it now expected growth of 2.6% in 2026 and 2.9% in 2027, revising down its previous forecasts by 1.2 percentage points and 1.4 percentage points, respectively.
"The downward revisions mainly reflect weaker-than-previously anticipated performance in the primary industries, particularly the significant contraction in metal ores production and continued weakness in diamond mining," the statement said.
It said growth drivers were mainly in the secondary and tertiary industries, including construction, financial services and defence. It said uranium mining was a bright spot within primary industries.
The resource-rich Southern African country's economy has taken a hit from a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market, though strong gold and uranium prices have been a mitigating factor.
The central bank's 2026 growth forecast is lower than the 3.1% projection given by the finance ministry in its annual budget, which was delivered days before the Iran war started in late February.
Among downside risks the central bank cited a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa, as well as further volatility in commodity prices.
(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa, writing by Anathi Madubela; Editing by Alexander Winning and Himani Sarkar)