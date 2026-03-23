Kigali has pulled ahead of Nairobi in the race to become East Africa’s financial hub, as Rwanda’s aggressive incentives and streamlined regulatory regime draw firms that would traditionally favour Kenya’s larger, more established market.

Although it was mooted later than the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC), the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) moved faster from concept to execution and has taken an early lead in attracting firms.

Operational since 2020, KIFC has attracted about 300 companies, according to its officials, which have set up regional bases or local operations in Rwanda. A growing list of tax incentives has given it an edge.

The NIFC, by contrast, took longer to move from concept to launch and, even after becoming operational in 2022, struggled to attract investors. Its initial incentives failed to excite international firms.

But Daniel Mainda, NIFC chief executive, argues that Nairobi retains key advantages, including its position as a global fintech leader, a large and diversified economy, and its role as a hub for private capital.“Rwanda can be good in climate finance as well as fund domiciliation, Kenya is good in private capital and also the fintech space,” he told The EastAfrican.

Scale edgeRwanda’s smaller economy may also be working in its favour, helping attract firms more quickly. KIFC’s Hortense Mudenge says operating in a smaller market supports efficiency and faster growth.“Rwanda is a smaller economy, we are smaller population, and things are able to move faster here because of that fact. We get to have more efficiency because of that,” Ms Mudenge said.

At the heart of the competition is an expanding arsenal of incentives, with both jurisdictions adjusting regimes to attract globally mobile capital.

In Rwanda, firms that invest at least $10 million and transact at least $5 million annually through a local bank qualify for zero percent corporate income tax. Kigali has also introduced a preferential corporate income tax of three percent for holding companies, private equity funds, special purpose vehicles and foreign-sourced trading income.

“The idea is to be able to be competitive with other key financial jurisdictions and centres that are already serving anywhere in the continent,” said Ms Mudenge.“But what’s important beyond incentives, at least for Rwanda, is economic substance. The idea of incentives is to incentivise invesments, but also to incentivise economic growth. So those incentives come with minimum substance requirement that have to be met.”Kenya has also stepped up tax breaks to attract more companies. Last year, it expanded its preferential corporate income tax regime to 20 years, offering a rate of 15 percent for the first 10 years and 20 percent for the subsequent 10.

It also reduced the minimum investment required to qualify for the lower rate to $23 million (Ksh3 billion), from $38.5 million (Ksh5 billion).

To tap into the growing global pool of startups, the NIFC introduced a preferential tax rate of 15 percent for the first three years and 20 percent for the following four for companies younger than 10 years.“What we need to see is whether Nairobi is competitive enough for us to attract capital from around the world. Are we competitive enough to ensure that we are the regional financial hub for East Africa and the continent?” Mr Mainda said.

Beyond taxBeyond incentives, analysts say the long-term success of financial centres depends less on tax breaks and more on institutional strength and policy consistency.“Tax incentives are not, and have never been, the primary driver of sustainable investment location decisions. Regulatory flexibility is, but it too is incomplete on its own,” argues Lyla Latif, a lawyer and lecturer at the University of Nairobi.“What serious institutional investors actually assess is contract enforceability, judicial independence, the quality and consistency of the regulatory regime, the availability of professional services, and the political stability of the jurisdiction.”More than incentives, Rwanda’s governance consistency, low corruption profile and regulatory predictability are attracting companies to Kigali’s finance hub, she argues.

That helps explain why Nairobi’s advantages – scale, a more vibrant stock exchange and a deeper financial sector – have not translated into stronger uptake at the NIFC.“These are Nairobi’s advantage, not specifically NIFC’s. The centre itself has not yet translated Kenya’s structural depth into a focused, differentiated offer,” Dr Latif said.

Rising rivalsThe idea of financial centres is gaining traction across Africa, as countries position themselves as gateways for global capital. Beyond Kigali and Nairobi, hubs such as Casablanca Finance City and Mauritius International Financial Centre have emerged as key players.

They leverage a mix of incentives, legal frameworks and strategic positioning to attract international investors.

Recent rankings reflect the shift. The latest Global Financial Centres Index, published in September 2025, shows Kigali rose seven places to rank 65th globally and third in Africa, after Mauritius and Casablanca.

Nairobi, by contrast, dropped five places to 105th globally, placing it ahead of only 15 financial centres worldwide. Within Africa, it ranks above only Lagos, which is second last among the 120 centres tracked globally.

The race need not produce a single winner. Dr Latif argues the two centres can coexist and reinforce each other’s growth, much like Luxembourg and Dublin in Europe, now among the world’s leading financial hubs.“Both should focus on specialisation. NIFC on fintech and AI, securities and insurance and KIFC can focus on private equity, blended finance, among others,” she said.

Mr Mainda and Ms Mudenge agree their institutions must work together to advance regional interests. They have already signed memoranda of understanding to support each other.“We want everybody to succeed within our region and as financial centres, we cannot all be good in everything. That’s why we always have collaborations with one another,” said Mr Mainda.

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