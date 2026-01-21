Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) achieved a net profit after tax of AED7.1 billion by the end of 2025, recording a year-on-year growth of 16%, while net profit before tax increased by 18% to reach AED8.1 billion.

Net profit after tax during the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to AED1.75 billion, marking a 20% growth compared to the same period of the previous year, while net profit before tax rose by 25% to reach AED2.05 billion, driven by accelerated business activity and continued growth in the customer base.

The bank’s total revenues during 2025 rose to AED12.3 billion, a 16% year-on-year increase, supported by balanced growth in both funded and non-funded income sources. Income from funded sources reached AED7.6 billion, an increase of 15%, while income from non-funded sources grew by 17% to reach AED4.8 billion, representing 39% of total operating income.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADIB, stated that the year 2025 represented a significant milestone in the group’s journey, reflecting exceptional performance manifested in record profitability levels, strong balance sheet growth, and competitive returns at the sector level. He added that the group is entering a new phase under the ADIB 2035 Vision, which is based on a five-year plan aimed at accelerating growth, enhancing strategic transformation, and establishing the creation of sustainable and long-term value for shareholders.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said that the group recorded strong performance in 2025, as all business sectors achieved outstanding results, thanks to increased customer activity and higher demand for financing solutions. He added that the balanced growth in both funded and non-funded income reflects the strength of the group’s business model, which is based on diversifying revenue sources, in addition to the effectiveness of cross-selling initiatives across various sectors.

On the balance sheet front, the bank’s total assets increased by 24% year-on-year to reach approximately AED281 billion by the end of 2025, supported by a 26% growth in total customer financing to AED186 billion, along with the expansion of the investment portfolio.

Customer deposits also rose by 25% to reach AED229 billion, with current and savings account deposits growing to constitute 64% of total deposits. The bank’s Board of Directors proposed a cash dividend distribution of 97 fils per share, with total distributions amounting to AED3.5 billion, equivalent to 50% of net profits.