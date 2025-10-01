Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the license approval has been received for a digital-first banking entity, ezbank, from the Saudi Central Bank ‘SAMA’, in cooperation with Ajlan & Bros. Holding, with a capital of SAR 2.5 billion.

This milestone, in cooperation with Ajlan & Bros. Holding, reflects a commitment to supporting QNB Group’s vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation, as well as the broader economic development strategy. With ezbank, the goal is to introduce a new model of customer-centric banking built around innovation, efficiency, and accessibility.

The license approval for ezbank is an important step in QNB Group’s ongoing efforts to transform the banking sector in the markets in which it operates, across over 28 countries in 3 continents. The entity aims to offer a digital-first banking experience that is simple, inclusive, and secure, and to provide innovative solutions for the youth and entrepreneurs.

The bank will use mobile-first platforms, AI-driven tools, and smart risk management to make transactions easier, increase access, and support digital economy.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

