The Kenyan shilling remained under pressure on Monday, with persistent foreign-currency demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors.

At 0837 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 138.75/95 per dollar, compared with Friday's closing rate of 138.70/90.

One trader at a bank in Nairobi said he expected the shilling to cross 140 to the dollar in the next two weeks.

The shilling has struck repeated record lows since late 2021. It is down more than 11% against the greenback in 2023.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Bhargav Acharya)



