The completion of the 5.6 billion Shillings ($46.40 million) bus rapid transit (BRT) system in Nairobi city has been delayed due to funding challenges, Business Daily reported.

The 27-kilometer Kasarani-Kenyatta National Hospital line, under construction by Chinese firm Stecol Corporation from 2020, was expected to be operational in June 2022.

However, the additional 3 billion Shillings has not been sanctioned by the treasury yet, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga.

He added that the total project cost for the current line under construction was about 5 billion Shillings, with up to 2 billion Shillings spent to date.

The corridors are likely to hold up to 950 high-capacity buses reducing travel time and cost by up to 70 percent.

The World Bank estimates that residents spend two hours traveling to work and back home due to traffic snags, the newspaper said.

