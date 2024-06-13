PHOTO
Kenya's economy is expected to grow 5.5% in 2024 and 2025, Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u said on Thursday while presenting the east African nation's 2024/25 budget to parliament.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Bate Felix)
