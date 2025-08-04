The Ethiopian Securities Ex- change (ESX) has seen more than birr 377bn ($2.6bn) worth of money market transactions in five months since it started providing a trading platform for interbank short-term lend- ing last October.

At the time of going to press, trading in equities and bonds had not yet started on the ESX. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) runs the interbank overnight and the 7-day lending market on the ESX’s Capizar automated trad- ing platform, and Ethiopia’s commercial banks are keen market participants.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the ESX in January. At the same time, Wegagen Bank listed by introduction, providing the first listed se- curities. Other listing applica- tions are in the pipeline.

The ESX and the NBE signed an MoU in March for further cooperation, exchange of in-formation and disclosure. Mamo Mihretu, governor of the NBE, said: “The interbank money market is a critical component in modernising Ethiopia’s financial markets, ensuring greater market ef- ficiency, and strengthening monetary policy transmis- sion.”

In April, the ESX then signed an MoU with develop- ment agencies FSD Africa and FSD Ethiopia, both funded by the UK government, which outlines a five-year collabo- ration with the aim of listing over 50 companies, creating platforms for active trading in government and corporate bonds, and enabling the in- troduction of Islamic sukuk securities and other innovative products.

Also in March, the Ethio- pian Capital Market Authority (ECMA) licensed the first trad- ers for the ESX.

In addition, the regulator licensed two investment advi- sors, further to the four previ- ously licensed.

The new licensees are:

• CBE Capital S.C. - invest-ment bank (CBE is a sub- sidiary of the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethi- opia which dominates the financial sector)

• Wegagen Capital Invest- ment Bank S.C. – invest- ment bank

• Ethio-Fidelity Securities S.C. – securities dealer

• HST Investment Advisory Services Plc – securities in- vestment advisor

• Equation Securities Invest- ment Advisor Plc – securi- ties investment advisor.

The next step for the in- vestment banks and securities dealer involves applying for ESX membership. This is being done in parallel to the ECMA licence applications.

Training steps up

By end March, the ESX was training the trading and oth- er teams as the prospective dealers and brokers. Accord- ing to the ESX, this involved trading rules, risk manage- ment, compliance and auto- mated systems, and providing valuable insights into how the ESX will operate.

Practical sessions on the ESX Automated Trading Sys- tem (ATS), broker back-office systems, and the Central Se- curities Depository (CSD) gave hands-on experience to ensure “a smooth transition into the market.”

NCBA Group in Kenya also sent a team to train market participants in investment banking and custodian op- erations, in a five-day in- tensive programme provided by FSD Ethiopia, designed to equip financial professionals with practical skills in invest- ment banking, valuation, as- set management, brokerage, custody and trustee services. n

(Tom Minney was also proud to lead a team for Cowater Inter- national Germany, funded by the European Union, which also trained ESX staff during March - Editor.)

EGYPT’S EFG HERMES SUBSIDIARY SET FOR $300M LISTING

Finance giant EFG Hermes is preparing to list its subsidi- ary, a financial technology specialist called U Consumer Finance S.A.E. (branded ValU) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). The application and regulatory processes were in progress as we went to press, and no date was set. Advisor BDO Keys Financial Consult- ing has set the value of ValU as E£15.6bn ($306m).

ValU has provided financ- ing for 7.8m transactions, particularly buy-now, pay- later for up to 60 months, across 8,500 stores and online shops, including home appli- ances, electronics, furniture, residential solar, healthcare, education, travel and fashion. It has a 24% share in Egypt’s consumer finance market and offers investments, savings and financing for expensive items up to E£60m, various credit and prepaid cards, and B2B solutions.

After the listing EFG Hermes will still hold just under 20.5% of the shares directly and at least 67% in- directly, according to reports.

EFG Hermes will distribute shares in ValU to its share- holders instead of cash divi- dends as part of its distribut-able profits for the 2024 fiscal year.

EFG Holding has a 40-year history and operates in sev- en countries. It includes an investment bank called EFG Hermes, a group of non-bank financial institutions called EFG Finance, and a commer- cial bank, NXT.

EFG Finance is still grow- ing and includes Tanmeyah (microfinance), EFG Corp-So- lutions (leasing and factor- ing), ValU, Bedaya (mortgage finance), Kaf (insurance), Fatura (a technology-backed business marketplace) and EFG Finance SMEs (financial services for small and me- dium enterprises).

Government pledges 10 new listings

The planned listing adds to the 10 companies that the Egyptian government is planning to list during 2025, according to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. In March, EFG Hermes was reported to be working on two listings. The 10 planned listings are:

• Banks - shares will be offered in Alexbank and Banque du Caire

• State-owned enterprises – PM Madbouly pledged to offer shares in projects such as the Gabal El-Zeit wind farm, Alamal Alsharif Plastics, Misr Pharma and Chemical Industries Development Company (CID)

• Companies affiliated to the Armed Forces - Wataniya, National Company for Pro- ducing and Bottling Water (Safi), SILO Foods, and Chill Out.

He added that the govern- ment is developing, restruc- turing and improving govern- ance at 28 of the 59 entities that it oversees. Some will be prepared for public share offers and listing for trading on the EGX, others are being readied for equity sales to strategic in- vestors, some may be merged or liquidated and closed down, and others converted to public entities with improved gov- ernance.

NIGERIA’S BOURSE PROFITS SOAR

Profits for the Nigerian Ex- change Group (NGX Group) before tax, soared to N13.6bn ($8.5m), up 157% compared to the previous year. Gross earn- ings more than doubled for the year to 31 December 2024, to N24.0bn, up from N11.8bn in the previous year.

There was strong growth across the exchange’s key revenues and the group man- aged its costs, streamlining its workforce and pushing for efficient operations.

NGX Group has declared a dividend of N4.4bn ($2.8m), or N2 per share. By mid-April the shares were trading at N33.05 each, up 38% in price over a year.

Key revenue increases:

• Transaction fees rose 64% as trading volumes in- creased

• More listings meant that fees from initial and annual listings were up by 397%. The NGX Invest platform for paperless investment and capital raising has facilitat- ed N1.8trn ($1.1bn) in capital raises for the banking sec- tor, enhancing liquidity and investor participation

• The group offers technology services, and tech-related income also doubled, up by 105%

• Market data revenue grew by 101%, contributing to a 103% rise in other income, which now accounts for 30% of gross earnings

• Treasury investment in- come climbed 45.6%, high- lighting NGX Group’s effec- tive asset management.

Alhaji Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of the NGX Group, said the results were “a pivotal moment” in the growth of the group, since it stopped being an exchange owned by its members and be- came a company which listed its shares for trading. He said the exchange would continue to invest in market infrastruc- ture and innovation: “The NGX Group under my leadership is focused on harnessing the entrepreneurial and innova- tive spirit of Nigeria’s private sector to drive the economy to greater heights.”

Temi Popoola, CEO of the NGX Group (below right), told shareholders at the annual general meeting in April that the exchange plans to deepen the market by creating oppor-tunities for private an facilitate private companies to raise capital, in addition to the current market for listed or public securities. He said this aligns with global trends, especially in the technology sector, where private equity and venture capital are pre ferred sources of fi nancing for businesses.

He said: “There is a global increase in the de- mand for private capital, and Nigeria is not ex- empted. All our unicorns, about six of them, are powered by private capi-tal. These companies are rais- ing significant funds without tapping into the public mar- kets, and that’s the direction the world is going in.”

He added that the bourse would be more proactive af- ter recent de-listings, when securities are removed from trading: “We might position ourselves to provide private capital access, so that NGX is not just seen as a platform for public equity but as a gateway for all forms of capital. This is how exchanges across the world are adapting, some are seeing de-listings, but they are also landing large listings or tapping into private deals that keep market value intact.”

Popoola explained that the NGX is working closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria to explore institutional reforms to make the market more at- tractive.

He added that people are seeking to invest not only in private companies, but also offering private funds for listed companies, which may encourage them to del- ist. However, these growing capital flows could be an op- portunity for the NGX.

The NGX is working with major Nigerian firms, includ- ing the Nigerian National Pe- troleum Company (NNPC), to encourage future listings and other opportunities.

The exchange has made a strategic equity investment in the recently launched Ethio- pian Securities Exchange (ESX) and supplies training and sup- port.

Popoola said: “The 157.3% increase in profit before tax underscores the strength of our execution strategy and the dedication of our team. By leveraging technology, expanding market data solu- tions, and strengthening our partnerships, we have built a more resilient and diversified business model.”

When will the NNPC list?

The Nigerian National Petrole- um Company (NNPC) is keep- ing investors guessing on the timing of its eventual initial public offffering (IPO) and list- ing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The listing has been on the cards since it was mandat- ed in the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021 and capital market regulations, but it has also al- ready been put onto the back burner several times.

Olugbenga Oluwaniyi, NGX Chief Finance and Investor Relations Offifficer, said on 27 March that the company was in the “fifinal stage”, working with investor relations execu- tives and investment banks in preparation. However, the announcement was then withdrawn and shortly af-terwards a new Group CEO and other top management were announced.

The aim of the listing would be for the state-owned NNPC to become a commercial entity and raise funds in the market instead of relying on govern- ment. Preparations for the IPO include improved corporate governance and transparency, to attract domestic and inter- national investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

According to the NNPC’s latest annual results (to 31 De- cember 2023), net profit was N3.3trn ($2.1bn), up 28% from N2.5trn in 2022. The share- holders approved a dividend of N2.1trn ($1.3bn). Total revenue for the group was N24.0bn, up from N8.8bn in 2022.

This continued the turna- round from 43 years of loss- es. The company lost N803bn in 2018, reduced the loss to N1.7bn in 2019 and then went into profit, achieving N287bn profit in 2020, ris- ing to N674.1bn in 2021. The company was changed from a corporation into a limited liability company in 2022.

The new Group CEO, an- nounced in early April, is Ba- shir Bayo Ojulari, Rowland Ewubare is Group COO and Adedapo Segun is CFO.

ANGOLA’S BODIVA EXPECTS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE LISTINGS

Angola’s Bolsa de Dívida e Va lores de Angola stock exchange (Bodiva), expects to increase the number of listed companies from four to 10 by 2027. Major state-owned enterprises, including diamond company Endiama and oil giant Sonangol, and other large organisations seem keen for their shares to be traded on the exchange.

Walter Pacheco, CEO of Bo diva (right), said that the listings could include Banco de Fomento Angola, the Angolan unit of South Africa’s Stand- ard Bank Group, and Unitel, a telecommunications company. The government has men- tioned plans to divest some or all of the ownership of 200 state-owned firms and other enterprises.

The government is trying to reduce the state’s domina- tion of the economy, increase transparency, and attract foreign investment into the economy. Sonangol is An- gola’s largest company and a key part of the economy. It has shareholdings in Banco Com- ercial Português SA and Galp Energia, an oil company.

Sonangol is working to- wards an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 30% of its shares. The IPO has been delayed un- til the government stops pro- viding fuel subsidies, after it was initially planned for 2022. Pacheco hopes that the list- ing will be completed by 2027 and will attract major foreign investors to the Angolan mar- ket.

Bodiva itself was the fourth listing in November 2024 after an IPO of 30% of its shares. The share offer was heavily oversubscribed, according to the bourse.

Bodiva released its financial results for 2024 in early April. Turnover for the year was 5.1bn kwanzas ($5.5m), down 27% compared to 2023. Profit measured by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depre- ciation and amortisation) was down 49% and net income was 1.3bn kwanzas.

The value traded was 6.1trn kwanza ($6.6bn) and there were over 10,000 transactions in the year.

BIG INCREASE IN CAPITAL-RAISING IN SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa’s JSE stock ex- change saw a small 1% in- crease to R21.6bn ($1.1bn) in trading activity in 2024, measured as the value of eq- uities traded, reversing a year of 9.5% decline in value traded during 2023.

Some 70% of the trading activity was from high fre- quency and other traders us- ing the JSE’s colocation servic- es, where they can rent space to use computers on racks that are located very near to the JSE’s trading systems.

A total of R103bn ($5.4bn) of capital was raised in the equity market through eight initial public offerings (IPOs), up considerably from the R41bn raised with three IPOs in 2023. However, there were 12 delistings, down from 20 companies which removed their securities from trading lists in 2023.

Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets, said: “South Africa’s equity market ended the year as a top performer, outstripping the S&P 500 and many emerging market peers.

“Growth in new listings during the year and anticipated listings in 2025 have showcased increased interest in the JSE as a capital-raising and trading destination.

“We saw an increase in listings largely through corporate unbundling highlighting the exchange’s proposition as a preferred platform for value unlocking and growth. We also saw a significant increase in additional capi- tal raised, high issuance in our sustainability segment and strong interest in listing structured products.”

On the bond market there were 780 new listings (up from 742 in 2023), including 28 new bonds in the sustain- ability segment. The face value of the bonds listed was R5.0trn ($262bn) and the total face value of bonds traded was up 7% to R48trn compared to the previous year.

The JSE also offers post- trade services and handled 363,000 transactions, up from 327,000 in 2023.

Robust growth for JSE

JSE Ltd, a listed company which operates the exchange, enjoyed a year of robust growth with an increase in net profit after tax of 10.4% to R918m for the year to 31 De- cember 2024. JSE shareholders enjoyed a return on equity of 20.2%, up from 19.4% in 2023, and a 30% increase in the JSE’s share price.

The JSE board declared an ordinary dividend of 828c a share for 2024, up from 784c in 2023.

Total income at the JSE in- creased by 6.5% to R3.17bn, and the JSE managed to in- crease revenues from most other services, offsetting muted trading activity in the equity market.

Leila Fourie, JSE Group CEO, said: “We recorded rev- enue growth across most of our asset classes off the back of sustained positive market sentiment following the for- mation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“Our strategy to build a diversified and resilient ex- change group resulted in non- trading income increasing to R1.2bn and it now contributes 38% of operating income, up from 37% in 2023.”.

