The Association of Coastal and Waterways Communities of Nigeria (ACWCN), Bayelsa State chapter, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider acquiring boats powered by outboard engines and canoes as palliatives, to help cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on marine transportation.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune, the state chairperson, Tina Dinikpete Odede, said the plea became necessary because the removal of fuel subsidy has crippled economic activities in the fishing settlements, adding that the poor, particularly vulnerable groups, are at the receiving end.

While describing President Tinubu as a politician who understands the importance of the maritime sector to the GDP of the national economy, she said the president should also not forget that many coastal communities do not have access to roads, thereby forcing dwellers to depend on speedboats and canoes for the transportation of goods and services.

She further said that as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, prices of essential commodities such as sachet water, bathing and washing soaps, beverages, drugs and staple food have risen by 150 percent, forcing boat operators, fishermen and other coastal dwellers to decry the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

