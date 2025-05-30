Corporate social investment (CSI) is meant to change lives. But what happens when it does the opposite?

Tshego Bokaba, CSI Manager at the Momentum Group Foundation

Across Africa, well-meaning initiatives – designed in boardrooms, backed by big budgets and rolled out with fanfare – have long been positioned as a force for good. But what if, in trying to help, we’re sometimes making things worse? In too many cases, CSI projects miss the mark: fostering dependence instead of empowerment, duplicating efforts already underway, or overlooking the very people they’re meant to serve. As Africa reflects on transformation during Africa Month, it’s time to ask harder questions about how – and why – corporate giving can backfire.

We’ve seen programmes that distribute food parcels without investing in food security, or those that introduce technology into schools without training teachers or ensuring the infrastructure exists to support it. These are not just inefficiencies – they are missed opportunities, and in some cases, they actively disempower communities. This is not to say that CSI is inherently flawed. But when it’s not rooted in context, consultation and co-creation, it can do more harm than good.

Consultation is vital

One of the most common missteps I’ve seen is designing projects for communities rather than with them. Too often, corporates decide what a school, clinic, or neighbourhood needs, without ever speaking to the school governing body, community leaders, or the people who live there. Even the best-resourced interventions can fall flat if they’re out of step with local realities.

In my view, there are five key principles that every CSI practitioner should treat as non-negotiable: research, consultation, co-creation, listening, and partnership. These may sound simple, but they require humility and a willingness to let go of control. Just because we have the resources doesn’t mean we have all the answers.

The result of bypassing this process is often what I call performative CSI: initiatives that look good in a press release but lack any meaningful or lasting impact. It’s when we treat communities like passive recipients instead of equal partners. It’s when we focus on meeting KPIs instead of solving real problems. And it’s when we forget that behind every number in a dashboard is a person with dreams, struggles and potential.

More than just quick fixes

CSI in Africa must be about more than optics. We have a responsibility to confront the inequalities that still define too many lives – children who walk long distances to overcrowded schools, families without access to clinics, young people with no clear path to employment. Real impact means going beyond short-term gestures and investing in solutions that last. It means removing the everyday obstacles that chip away at people’s dignity, potential and hope.

That’s why I believe we need to move toward collaborative, sector-wide approaches. The challenges we face – whether it’s poverty, unemployment, education or access to healthcare – are too layered and too urgent for any one organisation to tackle alone. Corporates, non-profits and government must work together in coordinated, transparent and scalable ways if we’re serious about lasting change.

There are strong signs that the sector is beginning to shift. According to the Next Generation trends and insights research report 2025/2026 on the social, solidarity and impact economies of South Africa, future transformation should focus on improving sector effectiveness, strengthening local organisations, reducing duplication, and encouraging more sustainable, locally driven solutions. This includes enabling organisations to generate their own income and diversify funding models, ensuring they’re not entirely reliant on donor capital.

Leadership development

We also need to build the next generation of leaders: individuals and institutions who are equipped to respond to the rapidly evolving social and economic realities of our continent. Africa’s problems are unique, and our solutions must be too.

This Africa Month, I want to challenge my peers across the CSI and development space to ask harder questions. Not just “How much did we give?” or “How many people did we reach?” but rather, “Who did we speak to?” and “What changed?” and also “What do the communities themselves say they need next?”

Show up with open ears and open minds, not just open wallets. The stakes are too high for us to get this wrong. If we want to be part of the solution, we must be willing to rethink the way we give – and, more importantly, the way we listen.

