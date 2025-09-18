As part of efforts to reposition Enugu State as a hub of agro-industrial excellence, the state government has signed a landmark N100 billion joint venture agreement with Songhai Sustainable Initiative in Nigeria and Tribu Limited for the rehabilitation and transformation of the moribund Heneke Integrated Farm into a world-class agro-industrial hub.

The deal, signed on Tuesday at Government House, Enugu, formally establishes Enugu Tribu Songhai Farms Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will oversee the revitalisation, expansion, and management of the project spanning 10,000 hectares of land in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

While conducting the formal signing of the joint venture agreement, JVA, Governor Peter Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, described the agreement as a turning point in Enugu’s redevelopment agenda to industrialise production in the agro-allied sector.

“Today, we formalise a partnership that will breathe new life into the Enugu Songhai Initiative, transform abandoned assets into thriving agro-industrial hubs, and advance food security, regenerative development, and inclusive growth for Ndi Enugu,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the farm, originally established in 2013 but left incomplete, will now be revived into a multi-sectoral agro-industrial ecosystem comprising crop production, animal husbandry, aquaculture, processing plants, renewable energy systems, and eco-tourism facilities.

He added that the project was expected to rehabilitate the 10,000 hectares with secured land titles, establish a 25-hectare training and incubation centre for youth and women, create thousands of jobs across agriculture, processing, and export value chains, and drive the adoption of modern, sustainable farming practices.

Mbah further emphasised that the partnership was underpinned by a robust governance framework to ensure transparency, compliance with applicable laws, and protection of state interests.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Hon. Patrick Ubru, assured that the project will be sustainable and transformative.

“We have the land, water, good soil, and the right people. This initiative will create thousands of jobs, boost food production, and change the mindset of our people towards agriculture.

“It is going to be an integrated system, crop, livestock, aquaculture, processing, export, and ecotourism-driven by the community, private sector, and government,” he said.

According to him, the partnership underscored the governor’s broader mission to turn Enugu into Nigeria’s food production powerhouse and achieve self-sufficiency while attracting foreign investments.

“With an expected injection of N100 billion in capital and expertise, the project positions Enugu State at the forefront of modern agribusiness, ensuring both food security and economic diversification,” he said.

On his part, the Director of Songhai Sustainable Initiative, Prof. Godfrey Nzamujo, pledged Songhai’s expertise and technical capacity, calling the project strategic agriculture.

“We are committed to producing more and better with less. This is about integrated farming that combines crops, livestock, aquatics, renewable energy, and human capital development. All of us must stay committed to succeed,” he noted.

He called on young people to embrace agriculture and seize the opportunity the agreement presented to earn a decent living.

Reacting to the execution of the agreement, the project financier and CEO of Tribu Limited, Ozor Silas Nnamdi, declared that the farm would not only transform agriculture but also serve as a model resort for eco- and agro-tourism.

“We are going to build one of the best Songhai resorts in Africa. It is a shame that Nigeria still imports what it eats. This project is proof that we can change that narrative,” he concluded.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).