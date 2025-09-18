The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) climbing by 0.35 percent to close at 142,036.23 basis points.

Bullish sentiment resurfaced in the domestic equities market, as demand for Aradel Holdings, Dangote Cement, and First Holdings drove the ASI higher by 0.4 percent, having appreciated in share value by 7.0 percent, 1.0 percent, and 5.0 percent, respectively.

Total market capitalisation rose by ₦309.66 billion to ₦89.87 trillion.

Thus, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +0.1 percent and +38.0 percent, respectively.

Market sentiment was subdued, reflected in a negative breadth, with 26 stocks advancing against 31 decliners.

On the performance board, Chellaram led the 22 gainers, while Guinea Insurance topped the 27 laggards.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with declines in Banking and Insurance, while the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Industrial, and Commodity sectors edged up by 0.90 percent, 2.59 percent, 0.06 percent, and 1.25 percent, respectively.

Trading activity closed on a mixed note, with the number of deals decreasing by 8.29 percent to 23,281, while trading volume and value gained by 142.09 percent and 90.46 percent to close at 1 billion units and ₦24.66 billion, respectively.

Abbey Mortgage Bank dominated trading volume, accounting for 401.07 million units of shares, while Aradel Holdings led the value chart with deals worth ₦6.88 billion.

