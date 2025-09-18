The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, has said food prices are witnessing a steady decline across the State as the agricultural policies of Governor Ahmed Ododo take effect. This shows how Ododo and agricultural policies are making a positive impact.

Fanwo, who disclosed this in Lokoja on Wednesday, explained that increased production, combined with government measures against hoarding, has stabilised the food supply chain and brought relief to households.

According to him, a market survey shows that the price of a 50kg bag of rice, which sold for about ₦85,000 in March, now goes for between ₦62,000 and ₦65,000. A medium-sized tuber of yam, previously about ₦2,000, now sells for ₦1,200, while a paint bucket of cassava flakes (garri) has dropped from ₦3,500 to ₦2,400. Prices of maize and corn have also fallen across the state.

“The crash in food prices is not accidental. It is the result of structured support to farmers through various agricultural intervention programmes, including ACReSAL, the massive distribution of improved seedlings, and the opening up of rural roads under the RAAMP project,” Fanwo said.

He noted that the state government has also put in place strong mechanisms to check hoarding by middlemen who attempt to create artificial scarcity.

"Our policy is clear: no one will be allowed to exploit Kogites by stockpiling foodstuffs. We will continue to monitor markets to ensure availability and affordability," he added. He further observed that the abundant production of staple crops this season has made hoarding unattractive.

The Commissioner revealed that over one million seedlings of cashew and palm were planted this year alone in Kogi, a development he said could inject over ₦100 billion into the state's agro-economy within three years.

Fanwo assured that Governor Ododo remains committed to making Kogi a leading food hub in Nigeria, stressing that agriculture will continue to drive food security, job creation, and economic growth in the state. He added that many investors are already showing interest in the state's agricultural sector.

“It is therefore not surprising,” he said, “that Produce for Lagos — an agricultural programme of the Lagos State Government — has chosen to partner with Kogi State for food supply to Lagos. This initiative, backed by a ₦500 billion agribusiness fund, is further proof that Kogi is now at the centre of Nigeria’s food security drive.”

