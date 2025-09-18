The Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State has banned the production of charcoal within its jurisdiction.

The directive was contained in a memorandum signed by the council chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Bio Ishiak, on September 15, 2025.

In the memorandum obtained by Tribune Online and addressed to charcoal producers, the council said the decision followed directives from the Kwara State Ministry of Environment.

“You are, therefore, adviced to complete and move away the production already in process from now to the end of September. Any group or individual found producing charcoal in the local government from 1 October, 2025 shall be dealt with,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, the Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Charcoal Production Prohibition Amendment Bill 2025 for second reading at its chamber in Ilorin, under the leadership of Speaker Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

The bill, sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Razaq Omotosho (APC/Isin), seeks to strengthen existing laws by imposing stiffer penalties on offenders engaged in illegal charcoal production.

Omotosho explained during debate on the general principles of the bill that the amendment was necessary to protect the ecosystem, which is under severe threat from deforestation.

He lamented that loggers were making huge profits from indiscriminate tree felling without replanting, thereby endangering both the environment and the people. He warned that unless urgent steps were taken, the state’s economy and public welfare faced serious risks of ecological degradation and loss of life.

Omotosho argued that stiffer penalties would serve as a deterrent to violators.

Other lawmakers also stressed that the proposed law would introduce longer prison terms, higher fines, and confiscation of equipment to protect the environment and discourage illegal practices.

