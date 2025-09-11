Sibanye-Stillwater announced that its $78m acquisition of US PGM refinery Metallix has been completed. The deal was previously reported to be worth $82m.

In a statement, Sibanye-Stillwater said that “the initial value is mainly attributable to working capital movements in the ordinary course of business since the initial announcement and closure of the acquisition.”

Metallix will add processing capacity and proprietary technology to Sibanye-Stillwater’s US recycling operations in Montana and Pennsylvania.

