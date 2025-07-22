Ford’s dealer network in South Africa is set to undergo a significant transformation, with partners committing over R900m in upgrades and new projects over the next three years.

The investment signals strong confidence in the brand’s direction, growth strategy, and relevance in an increasingly competitive automotive landscape.

The infrastructure rollout comes at a time when many global automakers are scaling back, yet Ford and its dealer partners are doubling down on customer-focused strategies, updated facilities, and modern service offerings to reinforce its position as a leading volume brand.

“That’s not us saying we believe in Ford,” said Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company, Africa. “That’s our partners endorsing it – a clear vote of confidence in our direction, our people, and most importantly, our customers.”

Dealer projects and infrastructure modernisation

Twenty new dealership projects and upgrades are already underway or scheduled for completion this year, contributing to a broader investment pipeline across Ford’s Southern African dealer network.

The upgrades focus on right-sizing facilities, improving accessibility, enhancing digital readiness, and aligning with global retail design standards.

Ford’s network spans 118 locations across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Eswatini, and collectively supports over 10,000 direct jobs in South Africa alone.

According to Ford, updated dealerships that meet its global retail standards consistently outperform older ones across key customer metrics – supporting both profitability and customer satisfaction.

The company says the investment is intended not just to update physical spaces but to align with shifting consumer behaviours, especially as time-conscious, digitally engaged customers expect more streamlined experiences from automotive retailers.

Focus on product strength and sales momentum

Ford’s dealer network plays a pivotal role in delivering the company’s growing product line to market. In 2024, the Ranger Double Cab became the first bakkie to win the SA Car of the Year award and remains South Africa’s top-selling double cab.

The high-performance Ranger Raptor also earned recognition in 2025 as the “Ultimate Double Cab Bakkie” in the Cars.co.za Awards.

This product strength has translated into strong local performance: Ford’s share of the new vehicle market reached 6.5% in June, up by 0.5 percentage points month-on-month, securing the brand fourth place overall.

Ranger sales remain the key driver of this growth – a notable achievement in a market where passenger cars have led most of the recent gains.

Evolving the ownership wxperience

The dealer investment is supported by a broader push to redefine Ford’s customer experience under its Ford Family Promise.

The initiative includes tailored finance solutions, aftersales support, and other ownership benefits designed to improve customer satisfaction and retention.

“It’s more than a brand initiative – it’s a shared commitment between Ford and our dealer partners to put the customer at the centre of everything we do,” said Hill.

Ford says this approach is intended to foster long-term loyalty and align with its vision of a premium, globally consistent ownership experience.

Outlook: building for the long term

Ford South Africa’s retail strategy reflects a broader trend toward future-proofing automotive businesses in the face of rising customer expectations and evolving retail formats.

“We are not waiting for the future, we are building it,” Hill concluded. “With our dealer partners, we’re investing where it counts: in people, experience, and the strength of the Ford brand.”

