The European Union (EU) has expressed its readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation, setting the stage for a new phase of strategic partnership aimed at bridging the gap between scientific discovery and real-world technological solutions.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) International Week, revealed that the EU and Nigeria are working towards a Science, Technology and Innovation Agreement that will formalise joint research and innovation initiatives.

He said the partnership is designed to enable Nigerian researchers, universities, and enterprises to co-develop AI-driven applications that address the country’s pressing developmental challenges while advancing Africa’s broader innovation ecosystem.

“The agreement will open new possibilities for research institutions and innovators to work together on areas that matter to both our regions, such as how AI can be used responsibly to address societal challenges, drive productivity, and create inclusive opportunities,” De Luca stated.

He further highlighted the Generative AI for Africa call for proposals, which closes on 31 October, as one of several EU-funded initiatives designed to foster cross-continental collaboration in AI development.

According to him, the EU is keen on seeing Nigerian researchers take the lead in shaping Africa’s AI future through stronger networks and innovation clusters. “We want to see Nigerian researchers at the centre of this process, forming networks, exchanging ideas, and leading projects that shape the continent’s innovation ecosystem,” he emphasised.

De Luca also underscored the EU’s long-term commitment to building Nigeria’s research capacity beyond funding support. He noted that the Union’s cooperation with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the establishment of a research contact point in Nigeria demonstrate a broader effort to empower local institutions to engage globally and compete effectively in the knowledge economy.

“Our cooperation with the National Universities Commission and the establishment of a research contact point in Nigeria are part of wider efforts to ensure that Nigerian institutions have access to the tools and partnerships required to thrive globally,” he added.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, commended the EU for its continued engagement with Nigerian universities, describing the collaboration as a model of mutual respect and shared advancement.

“Our students and researchers stand to gain from exposure to diverse networks and knowledge systems. This kind of cooperation supports not only innovation but also the institutional growth of our universities,” she said.

