Egypt - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the Ministry of Trade and Industry to facilitate the procedures related to industrial investments, according to a statement by the Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency on October 17th.

El-Sisi also urged the ministry to constantly communicate with the business community to coordinate in facing challenges and offer solutions to resolve any obstacles in this matter.

This move aims to support the national industrial sector and reinforce partnerships with the private sector.

Moreover, the president called on boosting the activities of the industrial complexes to the maximum limit possible of their production capacity by resolving obstacles facing young investors, particularly in the small- and medium-scale industries, while launching promotion programs within this framework.

