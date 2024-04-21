Unsubsidized bread will be sold at reduced prices starting Sunday, April 21st, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on April 18th.

Madbouly hopes for prices to further drop until they reach their normal levels.

Therefore, the government has set the price of the 80-gram loaf at EGP 1.5, and the prices of the 40-gram and 25-gram loaves at EGP 0.75 and EGP 0.50, respectively, Chairman of the Chamber of Cereals Industry Tarek Hassanein said.

As for the fino bread, its price has been set at EGP 1 for the 35-gram loaf and EGP 1.5 for the 70-gram one, Hassanein added.

It is worth noting that flour prices dropped by nearly 35% to EGP 18 per kilogram from EGP 28, after the government secured USD liquidity and the recent customs releases.

